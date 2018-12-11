Cloned antibodies show potential to treat, diagnose life-threatening fungal infections

Dec 11 2018

Despite public health efforts, many people who get fungal infections in their blood streams die, even if they can be identified and treated with antifungal drugs. These therapies are often ineffective on their own and increasingly the infections are becoming resistant to treatment with some of the front line antifungal drugs.

The new technique, within the Medical Research Council Centre for Medical Mycology at the University of Aberdeen and funded by the Wellcome Trust and Medical Research Council, is the first to successfully use antibodies that are cloned from patients who have recovered from an infection caused by the fungus Candida. In addition to causing thrush in more than one hundred million every year, this fungus is also the fourth leading cause of serious life-threating bloodstream infections in developed countries. In laboratory experiments, the research team used these cloned antibodies to successfully protect animals from Candida bloodstream infections and demonstrate their potential in both treating and diagnosing Candida infections.

Related Stories

Dr Fiona Rudkin, who led the research and is currently heading up the creation of a spinout company to conduct the next phase of therapeutic development, said "There is an urgent need to develop better ways for diagnosing and treating life-threatening fungal infections. Human antibodies have revolutionized the way many cancers are treated and diagnosed. This research marks a huge step towards using similar antibody-based approaches to tackle fungal infections. These antibodies will now be developed as novel antifungal drugs through the creation of mycoBiologics - a new spin out company focused on improving the outcome of patients suffering from life-threatening fungal infections."

Professor Neil Gow of the University of Exeter, who supervised the research while at Aberdeen, said: "Globally, fungal infections are under-recognized as a major killer. They're hard to detect and for every day we fail to diagnose a serious fungal infection, the chances of survival diminish. This research brings us a step closer to a day when we can use the antibodies that are generated by the human body to diagnose and treat fungal infections."

Source:

http://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/featurednews/title_696538_en.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

From Our Bench to Yours: Antibody Advice from Proteintech
New immuno-assay can detect small molecules with 50-fold greater sensitivity
Sprayable gel could help prevent recurrences of cancer after surgery
MERS virus that causes harmless cold in camels can be fatal for humans
New antibody can reduce swelling attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema
Antibodies: A Stable and Specific way to Target Cells in the Nervous System
Scripps Research scientists reveal potential new approach to design HIV vaccines
Researchers generate six antibodies to diagnose and treat Zika virus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Absolute Antibody announces major new expansion