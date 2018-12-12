London-based startup launches 'thedrug.store' aiming to clean up CBD industry

"thedrug.store" is an online Cannabidiol (CBD) retailer launched by a London-based startup, providing a selection of quality brands to meet the growing demand for CBD products in the UK and mainland Europe.

The UK market alone doubled in size last year, and the global CBD industry is on course to hit $2.2 billion by 2020 as consumers seek out CBD as an alternative remedy for skincare, chronic pain, disrupted sleep, and anxiety amongst others.

thedrug.store was founded to take CBD to the mainstream consumer; a reliable and trustworthy source to purchase high-quality products free from the illegal, psychoactive substance THC. Its products are available in multiple application forms including sprays, oils, capsules and creams. Brands sold include CBDistillery, Medterra, Dr. Kerklaan, Floré, Kat’s Naturals, Myaderm and many more.

After previously working on the European expansion of the medical cannabis powerhouse, Canopy Growth, the founders, Johan Obel and Clemens Böninger, created "thedrug.store" to provide education around CBD alongside verified legal, high-quality CBD products. They hope to shift the understanding and perception of CBD through this work.

Johan Obel said:

Throughout our time in the medical cannabis industry, we have seen many companies selling CBD oils in the UK and the rest of Europe, but the market was flooded with misinformation and illegal products. We really want to clear that up and be the reliable source customers can come to, not just to purchase products from, but to also have a trustworthy platform where they can learn about how CBD could benefit them on a personal level."

The ambition of the two young founders is huge, directly seeking advice from the Home Office and Government Agencies in the EU and making critical hires from Amazon, as well as chemists from Imperial College London. The reason for all this, Clemens Böninger explains, is that:

If we want to change the face of the industry and bring professionalism to the table, we need the right people to provide high-quality education and customer experience."

When asked about how they choose their brands, Clemens stated: