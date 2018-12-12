Study explores link between work stress and increased cancer risk

Dec 12 2018

In an International Journal of Cancer study of data on more than 280,000 people from North America and Europe, work stress was associated with a significantly increased risk of colorectal, esophagus, and lung cancers.

When looking more closely at the data, investigators observed a link between work stress and colorectal cancer in North America, but not in Europe. By contrast, a significant association between work stress and esophagus cancer was found in Europe, but not in North America. In addition, there was no association between work stress and the risk of prostate, breast, or ovarian cancers.

"There are several biological mechanisms whereby stress in work may lead to cancer," the authors wrote.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/international-journal-cancer/does-work-stress-increase-cancer-risk

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

DDT in Alaskan fish shown to increase risk of cancer
UMGCCC uses Gammapod radiotherapy to treat breast cancer patients
Multigene test is a helpful decision making tool in breast cancer treatment, study shows
Cancer Research UK and AstraZeneca open new Functional Genomics Centre
Updated breast cancer screening guideline highlights importance of shared decision-making
Visual inspection alone is insufficient to diagnose skin cancer
New computer model predicts prostate cancer progression
New artificial intelligence-based system to differentiate between different types of cancer cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Surgical choices may have long-term impact on quality of life for breast cancer patients