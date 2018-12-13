Johns Hopkins researchers discover swarming behavior in fish-dwelling parasite

Dec 13 2018

Johns Hopkins researchers have observed a previously unrecognized behavior in a single-celled parasite called Spironucleus vortens, which infects ornamental fish such as angelfish: The protozoans swarm.

Different species of Spironucleus infect other species of fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals, though this parasite family is not a threat to human health. One notorious member of the group is Spironucleus salmonicida, literally "salmon killer," which can infect farmed salmon and turn their normally firm and tasty muscle to an unpalatable mush.

In a report published Nov. 23 in Journal of Eukaryotic Microbiology, the investigators suggest swarming behavior in Spironucleus vortens may have implications for better understanding the life cycle of the parasite, offer new avenues for control of infections, and may lead to the adoption of Spironucleus as a new laboratory model to study behavior in organisms that also use flagella -- a microscopic, whiplike appendage -- to swim. The movement of microswimmers, such as flagellated bacteria (one species of which causes urinary tract infections in humans) and flagellated protozoa, is currently of great interest to a variety of scientists.

Related Stories

Typically, the pear-shaped Spironucleus vortens parasites swim rapidly and individually in the lab, where researchers study them in drug development. However, when triggered to swarm, the flagellates accelerate and condense into a swarm measuring 200 to 900 micrometers across -- or varying in size from half to twice the size of the period at the end of this sentence. The writhing spherical mass of organisms moves in a highly coordinated fashion. The swarms form and disperse spontaneously and unpredictably.

"The traveling swarm looks similar to a tumbleweed's motion, moving in a single direction," says Poynton. "And the individuals in the swarm remain in the group until the swarm disperses."

The cohesive movement of the group indicates that there are interactions between the flagellates. Such behavior requires that organisms sense their surrounding conditions, interact with their neighbors and respond as a group -- all behaviors that are akin to the swarming of insects, schooling of fish and flocking of birds.

"I have studied Spironucleus species for 20 years and have not seen this behavior described before," says Sarah Poynton, Ph.D., associate professor of molecular and comparative pathobiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and lead author of the study.

The swarming, Poynton notes, is an intriguing behavior for these tiny flagellates because it may be a previously unappreciated contributing factor to the parasite's life cycle and perhaps could be exploited for novel treatments to control the spread of this and similar infections.

Source:

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D critical to early development of vertebrates, study suggests
DDT in Alaskan fish shown to increase risk of cancer
Fish oil does not increase perioperative bleeding in surgery patients
Researchers directly connect activities of genes with instinctive behavior in male cichlids
Jawless fish study provides a new story for inner ear evolution
Fish oil or omega 3 fatty acid supplements can prevent heart attacks finds study
Microbiological analysis of bacteria that cause food poisoning could save lives
Mercury is not well detoxified by yelloweye rockfish, researchers find

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify potential nutritional alternative for people with fish allergy