Traditional and new imaging methods used for prostate cancer diagnosis

Dec 24 2018

Prostate cancer is the second prevent type of cancer that exists. Prostate cancer is usually a slowly progressing disease but it can sometimes manifest as an aggressive cancer. Prostate imaging is the primary way to diagnose the disease and this necessity drives its demand in the clinic.

This review covers traditional and new imaging methods for screening the prostate gland for the occurrence of neoplasms. A special focus is given to Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA), Bombesin (BN) and Androgen Receptor (AR) targeted imaging using Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Positron Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) based on 99mTc and other radiotracers.

The reviewers conclude that androgen receptor based imaging is the future direction for prostate specific imaging and can be a better way to diagnose prostate cancer using non-steroidal antiandrogen agents.

