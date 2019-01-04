New review looks at comprehensive AIDS prevention programs in prisons

Jan 4 2019

In the current issue of Family Medicine and Community Health (Volume 6,Number 4, 2018; DOI: https://doi.org/10.15212/FMCH.2018.0118: , Somayeh Zare, Mehdi Kargar, Jeyran Ostovarfar, Mohammad Hossein Kaveh of the Department of the Health Education and Promotion, School of Health, Shiraz University of Medical Science, Shiraz, Iran discuss how studies show that suitable design of educational programs can affect prisoners' awareness of AIDS.

However, it is not easy to study their effectiveness. So the authors posed the question of whether these programs affect significantly the decrease of HIV transmission among prisoners. Counseling and diagnostic testing are not considered as the final goals of these programs, but they help to diagnose and treat AIDS and also provide supportive programs for prisoners and decrease the risk of HIV transmission to them. Condom provision programs have been used effectively in several countries. The studies reviewed indicate that these programs have been supported more than before by officials and prisoners. They also showed if prisoners have access to condoms, they use them in their sexual contacts. The investigations illustrated the importance of NSPs whenever AIDS is prevalent. They lead to lessening of the risk of HIV transmission and also extra expenses for disease therapy. The investigations showed the effectiveness of medical therapy programs related to AIDS. MMT, as one of the most preventive and AIDS control therapies, can be effective whenever it is given appropriately. MMT can diminish the frequency of medicine use and also use of a common syringe. Principally, effective and accessible therapies influence health and safety in prisons. However, few studies have been conducted to determine the impact of decontaminant provision and safe tattooing programs in prisons, so it is not easy to evaluate their effectiveness.

Source:

http://cvia-journal.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

3D-printed adaptive aids can benefit patients with arthritis
Hep C and drug abuse often go hand in hand, but screening for infection lags
NIH offers support for HIV care and prevention research in the southern United States
Researchers examine why HIV-infected patients have higher rates of cancer
Pregnant women and extremely obese people at high risk of flu complications
Lessons from successes and failures of AIDS epidemic could inform our response to opioid crisis
Up to a third of knee replacements pack pain and regret
World AIDS Day: FIRS highlights need to strengthen efforts to stop TB and HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Experimental HIV vaccine strategy works in non-human primates, research shows