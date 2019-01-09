Experimental drug can protect against Ebola in a single dose

Jan 9 2019

There is a new medication that in one dose successfully protected nonhuman primates against a lethal infection of all strains of the deadly Ebola virus. The findings are now available in Cell Host & Microbe.

Dr. Thomas Geisbert, a world-renowned Ebola researcher at The University of Texas Medical Branch, said that previous therapeutics typically were of the "one bug, one drug" variety. But because of the unpredictable nature and variety of the Ebola virus, scientists have been seeking a way to protect against different strains of the virus.

Related Stories

"Our experimental drug can protect against all forms of Ebola known to harm people, suggesting that it will continue to protect people if the Ebola viruses evolve over time," said Geisbert, who is a professor of microbiology and immunology at UTMB.

The team of scientists demonstrated that a two-antibody cocktail called MBP134 could fully protect nonhuman primates and ferrets against lethal Ebola virus infections of caused by the Bundibugyo and Sudan strain as well as the deadliest Zaire strain that caused the 2013-16 epidemic in West Africa and the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We were able to protect the nonhuman primates against all the Ebola species plaguing people at a single low dose," said Larry Zeitlin, president of Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. "Further studies exploring even lower doses could open the door to treatment via auto-injectors like the kind used for allergic reactions. The ability to quickly and efficiently provide protection against all Ebola viruses in a single dose would reduce the burden on health care workers in the field during outbreaks, especially in regions that have a less-developed infrastructure."

Source:

http://www.utmb.edu/newsroom/article11972.aspx

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study reveals heart cell defect as possible cause of heart failure in pregnancy
New insights on cellular death mechanisms caused by the loss of neuronal cells and astrocytes
Health care industry spends $30b a year pushing its wares, from drugs to stem cell treatment
USC research could lay foundation for a vaccine against tick-borne virus
Scientists identify wildlife species that are most likely to host flaviviruses
Cellular protein signal can be manipulated to favor bone building
Expedeon signs license agreement for use of Lightning-Link technology
Study elucidates how essential amino acid in humans acts as growth signal for cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers develop vaccine effective against emerging tick-borne virus in mice