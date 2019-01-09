Protein discovery could lead to mosquito "birth control"

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Jan 9 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

Researchers at the University of Arizona have discovered a way of preventing mosquito eggs from hatching, potentially paving the way for drugs that could serve as “birth control” within mosquito populations.

A mosquito swarm - By Vera LarinaVera Larina | Shutterstock

Lead author Dr. Jun Isoe and colleagues hope the approach may provide a way of interrupting mosquito reproduction and reducing populations of the insects in areas of human disease transmission.

The team found a protein that is essential to viable egg production. When this protein was selectively blocked in female mosquitoes, all resulting eggs had defective eggshells, meaning the embryos did not survive.

As reported in the journal PLoS Biology, the researchers demonstrated that the protein, called Eggshell Organizing Factor 1 (EOF-1), is exclusive to mosquitoes. Any drug designed to target the protein would therefore only affect mosquitoes and not beneficial insects such as honey bees.

We specifically looked for genes that were unique to mosquitoes and then tested for their functional role in eggshell synthesis. We think there are other discoveries to be made using this same species-directed approach.”

Dr. Jun Isoe, Lead Author

For the study, Isoe initially applied a bioinformatics approach, searching for and identifying genes of unknown function that are unique to mosquitoes. The team then created small RNA interference (RNAi) molecules that specifically inhibited the proteins the genes code for by suppressing messenger RNA.

Only the female mosquito bites for a blood meal, since they need blood to produce eggs. Once those eggs are laid, a second blood meal is needed to produce the next batch of eggs.

Focusing on one candidate gene at a time, Isoe and colleagues injected the RNAi molecules into female mosquitoes just before their first blood meal.

After screening individual mosquitoes for viable offspring, only one of the 40 candidate genes identified – EOF-1 –  was found to disrupt eggshell formation and cause offspring to die.

Usually, the effects of RNAi injection would only last through one cycle of egg laying, but the researchers were surprised to find that in the case of EOF-1, the mosquitoes could not produce viable eggs during the remainder of their lifespan – even following a third blood meal.

"This lasting effect makes the EOF-1 protein a very attractive target for drugs," says co-author Roger Miesfeld.

Such a strategy could save thousands of lives in regions of the world where mosquito-borne diseases are prevalent. Miesfeld says the approach could serve as a next-generation tool that could be applied to bed nets and other areas frequented by mosquitoes.

The inhibitors currently available to control mosquitoes have been used for so long that the pests are becoming resistant to them. Our idea is to knock their populations down to a level where you can break the cycle of disease transmission between mosquitoes and humans.”

Dr. Jun Isoe, Lead Author

Sources:

Fighting human disease with birth control ... for mosquitoes.

Identification and characterization of a mosquito-specific eggshell organizing factor in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Molecular & Structural Biology | Proteomics | Cell Biology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally graduated from Greenwich University with a first-class honours degree in Biomedical Science. After five years working in the scientific publishing sector, Sally developed an interest in medical journalism and copywriting and went on to pursue this on a freelance basis. In her spare time Sally enjoys cross-country biking and walking, tennis and crosswords.

Suggested Reading

Researcher conducts study to investigate peripheral blood markers of Alzheimer's disease
Tau protein reduces neural activity in Alzheimer's mouse models
Study reveals how Parkinson's disease protein 'buys time' for cell repair
New technique helps measure concentration of insecticides on surface of mosquito nets
Research reviews role of protein tyrosine phosphatase in molecular biology
Biologists discover how protein clumps damage cells in Parkinson's disease
Researchers develop new method of analysis to map cellular locations of proteins
Ultrasensitive test detects corrupted protein associated with Alzheimer's and CTE

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »