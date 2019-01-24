Omron introduces new TM Series Collaborative Robot that enhances human-machine collaboration

A new solution for automating most repetitive production tasks is now available. Omron Automation Americas, an industry leader in automation technology, has announced the release of its new TM Series Collaborative Robot to facilitate collaboration between humans and machines.

Industry-leading automation solution provider Omron Automation Americas recently announced the release of an advanced yet intuitive solution for automating repetitive tasks in manufacturing. With built-in vision and a user-friendly, plug-and-play programming interface, the new TM Series Collaborative Robot works seamlessly with humans to enhance productivity and ensure safety.

Designed to enable an innovative manufacturing environment, this highly transportable robot complies with safety requirements for human-robot collaboration specified in ISO 10218-1 and ISO/TS 15066. It can be easily trained to perform almost any repetitive task in any location thanks to a manual teaching function that allows operators to teach the robot with hand-guidance without needing for Software.

Programming interface is intuitive and quick to set up. The robot reduces installation and setup times compared with traditional industrial robots thanks to a flowchart-based programming interface and intuitive teaching. No prior robot programming experience is necessary.

Integrated on-arm vision system further reduces setup time. The robot comes with built-in vision and integrated lighting for capturing products with a wide viewing angle. Image sensing functions include pattern matching, barcode reading, color identification and more.

Compliance with human-machine collaborative safety standards. The robot ensures safe cooperation between humans and machines and reduces installation time by eliminating the requirement for industrial safety guarding.

The introduction of the new Collaborative Robot is geared towards manufacturers seeking to boost production and reduce employee fatigue by automating repetitive tasks such as machine tending, loading and unloading, assembly, screw driving, gluing, testing or soldering.