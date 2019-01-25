Intermedical UK showcases 2nd generation NObreath at ARTP 2019

A distributor for nearly 10 years, Intermedical UK will be exhibiting the 2nd generation NObreath at the annual Association for Respiratory Technology & Physiology (ARTP) conference and can be found at Stand 25.

The NObreath® offers a quick, simple and non-invasive method of measuringFeNO to assess airway inflammation, aiding in the diagnosis and management of asthma.

Interpreting FeNO levels aids in identifying patients who do/do not require on-going treatment whilst also differentiating between allergic (eosinophilic) and non-allergic asthma, and if used daily, FeNO measurements can help to predict exacerbations and attacks.

Alongside a fresh and aesthetically pleasing design with a full-color touchscreen, new features of the 2nd generation NObreath® also include the ability to save patient profiles on the device, Bluetooth connectivity, and SteriTouch® technology for optimum infection control.

Furthermore, the NObreath® comes with free patient management software allowing the equipment to synchronize with a PC, enabling reports to be generated, data to be backed up, and much more.

We’re excited to bring the NObreath to ARTP this year. It’s a great opportunity to talk about the benefits of measuring FeNO when monitoring asthma and airway inflammation - especially now it is recommended in the NICE guidance. We believe that the new NObreath will make FeNO monitoring quicker and easier for healthcare professionals and patients alike.”

Livio Gagliardi, Acting Managing Director, Intermedical

This year, ARTP is taking place between 31 January and 1st February in Glasgow.

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/intermedical-uk-exhibits-the-new-and-improved-nobreath-at-artp-2019

