Medaxiom joins American College of Cardiology Foundation

New ACC company provides CV service line solutions for transforming health care

The American College of Cardiology Foundation has acquired MedAxiom, a cardiovascular membership, services and consulting firm, adding the company's recognized leadership in cardiovascular operations, performance improvement, and business acumen to ACC's world class science, education, registry, quality improvement and advocacy work.

Through this acquisition, the ACC will expand its offerings as the professional home for the entire cardiovascular team to include services and education in non-clinical domains such as interpersonal and organizational leadership, strategic design, operational and performance management, and improvement and technological infrastructure.

"The expansion of advanced technology and the renewed focus on value are radically remaking what it means to be a good clinician in the 21st Century," said ACC CEO Tim Attebery, DSc, MBA, FACHE. "We must embrace these changes and ensure that cardiovascular care team members are empowered to thrive in this new world. By welcoming MedAxiom into the ACC family, clinicians, practices, health systems and hospitals can take advantage of the strengths and expertise of both groups to optimize cardiovascular care and patient outcomes."

ACC is committed to maintaining the entrepreneurial and nimble spirit that has been a hallmark of MedAxiom's success. MedAxiom will continue to operate as a wholly-owned, but separately incorporated, for-profit enterprise and will continue its current operations from its headquarters in Florida.

"Addressing the increasingly complicated business and financial aspects of medicine that extend beyond clinical patient care are vital in today's health care environment," said Pat White, MedAxiom president. "MedAxiom is excited to join the ACC Foundation and focus on transforming cardiovascular care, together."

Attebery will serve as the CEO of MedAxiom in addition to his role at ACC. To ensure continuity, Jennifer Linville, current MedAxiom CEO, will serve as a valuable consultant to the CEO, while Pat White, current MedAxiom president, will serve as a senior advisor.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

Founded in 2001, MedAxiom is the nation's leading cardiovascular performance community focused on providing expert consulting, networking and membership services including data analytics, program excellence tools and educational events to improve business and patient care outcomes. MedAxiom is an American College of Cardiology Company. For additional information, visit: medaxiom.com.