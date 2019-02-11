Collaborative material research could advance self-assembling nanomaterials

Feb 11 2019

Collaboration between material scientists, biologists and chemists could advance the development of self-assembling nanomaterials, called nanoarchitectonics, argues a review in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials. And while cyber technologies currently capture the public imagination, investment in this type of collaborative materials research is crucial in order to meet societal needs in energy storage, chemical sensing and a broad range of biological applications.

Nanoarchitectonics allows the arrangement of groups of atoms or molecules into a preordained structure. They can be used to create tiny electrical circuits, manipulate chemicals and create various building blocks for nanoscale technologies. Nanoarchitectonics materials that self-assemble into the desired arrangement are necessary to optimize and advance these technologies.

Related Stories

Katsuhiko Ariga and colleagues in Japan's National Institute for Materials Science examined recent progress in materials nanoarchitectonics. They believe that predicting the future of these materials requires an examination of biological systems, such as cell and protein surfaces, and macromolecular interfaces.

Self-assembled structures are common in biology, for example, in lipid layers or components of cytoskeletons; hence understanding how to control the evolution and behavior of biological structures could help with nanoarchitectonics. Although there is progress in developing some biological interface materials, creating highly sophisticated self-assembled systems is not yet possible. Collaborations between material scientists, biologists and chemists are needed to replicate the characteristics of highly evolved biological systems in nanomaterials.

"The development of functional materials by self-assembly nanoarchitectonics is analogous with the evolution of living creatures from component molecules," the reviewers write. "However, while living systems took billions of years to evolve, nanoarchitectonics could be used to accomplish many of its anticipated goals within the next few decades."

Source:

https://www.unl.edu/

Posted in: Proteomics | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Two hour gap between dinner and sleep is overrated says Japanese research
Olympus and USC announce new partnership to advance cancer research
Neurons produced after a stroke fail to develop properly, research finds
Using Assay Kits and Dyes to Advance Cell Biology Research
Cancer Research UK announces £60 million funding to tackle global cancer challenges
Autism could be detected early using a hearing test finds research
Johns Hopkins Greenberg Bladder Cancer Institute awards research grants to study how bladder cancer affects women
Gut microbes could be linked to depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research suggests Brexit will increase heart disease and stroke cases