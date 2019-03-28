Researchers describe mathematical model as key to developing effective drugs for brain disorders

Mar 28 2019

A collaboration between researchers from the UAB Institute of Neurosciences (INc) and the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, published in March in Trends in Pharmacological Sciences, describes a mathematical model to quantify the activity of biased G-protein-coupled receptors.

The G-protein-coupled receptors are present in many neurological and psychological disorders thanks to the activation of G proteins. In addition to activating the G protein, they are also able to activate proteins responsible for other signalling routes, thereby achieving more than one effect at a time. These effects can be either beneficial or detrimental and for this reason controlling them by biasing the signal into the adequate direction is a therapeutic objective. One example of this type of therapy is chronic pain and therapy with opioid drugs. Morphine releases its therapeutic effects by binding to the µ-opioid receptor and activating the signalling route of the G-proteins, but also through the same receptor it produces the adverse effects through the β-arrestin route. A current research line found in pharmaceutical laboratories is the design of drugs which bind to the µ-opioid receptor specifically to activate the G-protein route.

Related Stories

The innovation in the design of new drugs must go hand in hand with the development of new theoretical frameworks which permit defining reliable measures for the pharmaceutical properties needing improvement. In the study, researchers delved deeper into the quantification of the bias of the biological signal through the inclusion of the receptors' activity when not bound (constitutive activity or basal activity of the receptor). Thus, there is an increase in the pharmacological space accessible to the discovery and quantification of new drugs that are agonist, neutral antagonist and inverse antagonist (ligands which increase, do not alter or diminish the basal activities of receptors).

"Taking into account that for a specific receptor a signaling route could be linked to the therapeutic effects while another one can have adverse effects, the quantification of a biased signalling route of the receptors is fundamental for the design of more precise drugs with less side effects", says Dr Jesús Giraldo, coordinator of the study and head of the Laboratory of Molecular Neuropharmacology and Bioinformatics of the UAB Institute of Neuroscience (INc). Dr Giraldo adds that "the next step will be to incorporate the model into the routine and systematic analysis of new drugs to verify its degree of validity in real situations".

Source:

https://www.uab.cat/web/newsroom/news-detail/x-1345668003610.html?noticiaid=1345785830190

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Cardiff University launches Medicines Discovery Institute to develop new generation of drugs
Absence of crucial protein may lead to rapid, severe bone loss
KNAUER introduces new Sepapure FPLC columns and media for protein purification tasks
Proteins in the eye may be potential source for cost-effective test to predict Alzheimer's disease
Producing human protein in CHO-cells can eliminate the need for blood donors
Surprising discovery offers clues to limit graft-vs.-host disease
Antibody-drug conjugate effectively targets surface protein in childhood neuroblastomas
Encapsulating human beta cells with immune-repelling protein restores glucose metabolism in diabetic mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Probing Submicron Protein Aggregation using Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation, AF4, and Light Scattering