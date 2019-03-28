Tumor biomarker EpCAM shown to be promising target for cancer immunotherapy

Mar 28 2019

Researchers have shown that cancer immunotherapy targeting the tumor biomarker epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) is safe and nontoxic in mice and can significantly delay tumor formation and growth. EpCAM is overexpressed in various tumor types, circulating tumor cells, and tumor stem cells, giving these findings broad implications. The study design and results are published in a Special Issue on Immune Gene Therapy in Human Gene Therapy, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Adi Barzel, PhD, Tel-Aviv University and President of The Israeli Society of Gene and Cell Therapy is Guest Editor of the Special Issue. The full issue will be published in April 2019.

Related Stories

The article entitled "Preclinical Evaluation of Chimeric Antigen Receptor-Modified T Cells Specific to EpCAM for Treating Colorectal Cancer" was coauthored by Wei Wang and a team of researchers from West China Hospital, Sichuan University and Collaborative Innovation Center for Biotherapy (Chengdu, China) and First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University (China). The researchers produced third generation chimeric antigen receptor-modified T (CAR-T) cells. They used a lentiviral vector to target the cells specifically to EpCAM.

"CAR-T cell technology represents a breakthrough therapy for patients with B cell leukemias and lymphomas, but progress with solid tumors has, unfortunately, been much slower," says Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA. "This pivotal study in patients with colorectal cancer demonstrates that targeted cancer immunotherapy could indeed have a role in this very common malignancy."

Source:

https://home.liebertpub.com/news/new-study-confirms-epcam-as-promising-target-for-cancer-immunotherapy/3530

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Worryingly long wait for NHS cancer patients
Study evaluates prescribing of preventive drugs at the end of life in older adults with cancer
New nanotechnology approach shows promise in treating triple negative breast cancer
Active substance from plant could turn into a ray of hope against eye tumors
Prostate cancer cells 'spit out' a protein that promotes tumor growth
People with and without cancer use different dosages of cannabis formulations, study shows
Repurposing drugs to outsmart cancers
Time-restricted eating may prove to be a dietary intervention against breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exposure to dim light at night may contribute to spread of breast cancer to bones