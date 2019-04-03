Discrimination associated with compromised sleep quality in adolescents

Apr 3 2019

In a Child Development study of daily diary descriptions of discrimination by minority adolescents, experiencing discrimination during the day was associated with compromised sleep quality that night, as well as feelings of greater daytime dysfunction and sleepiness the following day.

The study also observed notable racial differences in sleep between Asian, Black, and Latinx youth. Wrist actigraphy readings revealed that Black adolescents slept 35 minutes less than Asian adolescents and 36 minutes less than Latinx youth. Black adolescents experienced the most minutes awake during the night after falling asleep, followed by Latinx and Asian youth. Latinx youth reported the highest levels of sleep disturbance while Asian youth reported the highest levels of daytime dysfunction.

"The current study contributes to research on discrimination, sleep, and adolescent development," the authors wrote. "It is the first study to our knowledge to test the daily associations between discrimination and actigraphy-recorded and self-reported sleep in a large and diverse adolescent sample."​

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/child-development/discrimination-may-affect-adolescents-sleep-quality

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Brain process common to sleep and aging discovered
Study uncovers large-scale brain patterns and networks that control sleep
Researchers uncover large-scale brain patterns and networks which control sleep
Athletes with sleep disordered breathing may be at risk of heart abnormalities, suggests study
Itamar Medical launches next-generation WatchPAT system for home sleep apnea testing
Study reports new findings that are contrary to traditional thinking about sleep disorders
Sleep quality varies throughout menstrual cycle in young women
Exploring pathophysiological factors that link sleep problems and Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New gene regions associated with sleep duration identified