UA College partners with Space Tango to develop an easy way to test astronauts' health in space

Apr 26 2019

Researchers at the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix are partnering with Space Tango, a private aerospace company that designs, builds and operates facilities on the International Space Station, to develop an easy way to test astronauts' health in space.

Led by Director and Professor Frederic Zenhausern, PhD, MBA, the UA Center for Applied NanoBioscience and Medicine (ANBM) has received three independent NASA grants. The latest funding will allow researchers to develop a diagnostic tool - a miniature syringe-like device that can detect bioagents and hundreds of biomarkers in blood or saliva - and test it in space.

"This is the next step in the evolution of this technology toward use on a test flight," Dr. Zenhausern said, referring to the "vertical-flow" device, a novel technology patented and licensed by Tech Launch Arizona, which helps bring UA innovations to the world through commercial pathways.

Center researcher Jian Gu, PhD, an associate professor in the college's Basic Medical Sciences Department, will work with the Kentucky-based company to integrate the diagnostic platform into Space Tango's automated hardware.

Jana Stoudemire, director of commercial innovation at Space Tango, said the company is pleased to partner with the research team at the UA College of Medicine - Phoenix. The device will be part of a payload housed in one of its autonomous CubeLabs that can provide near real-time data and monitoring in microgravity.

"Everything in the CubeLab has to be extremely well-designed and simple to use in the contained environment of a space mission and the International Space Station," she said.

The basic questions researchers have to answer are: How do you take a blood or saliva sample in microgravity and how is it processed by an astronaut en route to Mars?

Dr. Zenhausern said in the Center's first NASA grant, the chemistry of the device was tested for protein markers. Its application to nucleic acid detection was demonstrated under a second NASA Human Research Program grant, led by Center researcher Jerome Lacombe, PhD, an assistant professor in the medical school's Basic Medical Sciences Department.

Related Stories

This latest grant - $100,000 from NASA and its Translational Research Institute for Space Health - will pursue with Space Tango development of the diagnostic test using a human factor engineering approach to validate its performance in microgravity.

"What is exciting is that NASA is investing more funds in space exploration and is considering human health as its first priority to succeed in long-duration missions," Dr. Zenhausern said. "Until now, very little monitoring of the health of astronauts has occurred, but deep space travel will require cutting-edge technologies for astronaut health and performance."

Recent news about the health of U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent a year at the International Space Station in the confines of microgravity, have questioned the promise for long-term human space travel. Other reports earlier this year that space flight could activate dormant viruses like shingles, chickenpox and herpes heighten the importance of developing ways to monitor and treat health conditions of astronauts in space.

Leroy Chiao, PhD, a former NASA astronaut, International Space Station commander and ANBM consultant, said he was not surprised by the March report.

"We know that under stress, certain genes can turn on and off," he said. "Your body in space is under stress, so it makes sense that the stress can cause some genes to turn on and others to turn off."

Dr. Chiao said one of the major concerns of many astronauts is how their bodies will react to exposure to radiation. He said he is impressed with the Center's most recent project and its portfolio of technologies for radiation countermeasures. "If this takes us one step closer to learning more about radiation resistance, that's great," he said.

Source:

https://uahs.arizona.edu/news/ua-college-partners-space-tango-test-diagnostic-tool-space-0

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Restoring function of 'misregulated' cancer-fighting genes
Large-scale screen of mouse mutants reveals 38 new genes involved in hearing loss
Stress related disorders linked to multiple types of cardiovascular disease
Research may help explain why migraine is more common in women than men
AACR Annual Meeting 2019 Highlighted Latest Advances in Cancer Research
EEG used to detect impact of maternal stress on neurodevelopment in 2-month-old infants
Stress-related disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease by 60%
Simplifying Gene Expression Analysis in Neuroscience Research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Keto diet - for the military, aging and epilepsy