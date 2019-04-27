New study aims to determine underlying etiology of seizures and reduce morbidities in children

Apr 27 2019

A new study aims to determine the underlying etiology of seizures and help to target therapy, improve control of seizures, and potentially reduce morbidities in children. Findings from the study will be presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2019 Meeting, taking place on April 24 - May 1 in Baltimore.

"As a neonatologist working with the team at the Genomics Institute, I've seen first-hand that rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS) can be effective in identifying etiology of unexplained seizures in neonates and subsequently optimizing their care," said Jeanne Carroll, MD, one of the authors of the study. "Early rWGS can give answers to distressed families, help physicians provide a prognosis, and most importantly may help guide therapy with the potential to impact outcomes. A retrospective analysis of 19 patients who were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), with unclear etiology of seizures received WGS resulting in a molecular diagnosis for six infants. Of those six patients, four received a change in medical management as a result of the genetic diagnosis."

This study retrospectively identified a cohort of patients admitted in the first 30 days of life with presenting symptom of seizures who also underwent rapid whole genome sequencing during the admission. These cases were reviewed to assess for etiology of seizure, results of rWGS, and changes in management based on rWGS results.

Nineteen patients were identified with average age at admission of four days and average hospital day at which sequencing was sent of 3.3. There were six diagnoses made by rWGS (31.6%). Four patients were later found on neuroimaging to have a stroke and three had changes of hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) on MRI. Four of the six diagnoses led to a change in management including three with targeted seizure medications, and one with a referral to neurometabolic specialist and addition of dietary supplements. Two patients were found to have KCNQ2 mutations, both had significant side effects from antiepileptic medications. In each case, the medication regimen was optimized based on genetic findings leading to control of seizures and reduction in side effects from non-targeted therapies. In this cohort there was also a pyridoxine dependent epilepsy, two syndromic causes of seizures and one metabolic condition identified.

Related Stories

The study concluded that rWGS can identify etiology and direct therapy in the neonate with unexplained seizures.

Dr. Carroll will present findings from "Clinical Utility of rWGS in the Evaluation of Neonatal Seizures" on Saturday, April 27 at 9:15 a.m. EDT. Reporters interested in an interview with Dr. Carroll should contact [email protected] Please note that only the abstracts are being presented at the meeting. In some cases, the researchers may have additional data to share with media.

The PAS 2019 Meeting brings together thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers to improve the health and well-being of children worldwide.

Source:

https://2019.pas-meeting.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

IDT partners with iGEM to support young researchers and promote scientific progress
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Apostle announce exclusive liquid biopsy partnership
Scientific Symposium at LABVOLUTION focuses on key issues in life sciences
Conformance of genetic characteristics found to be crucial for longer preservation of kidney graft
Immune system errors linked to development of childhood leukemia
Study finds no major epigenetic differences between space astronaut and his earthbound twin brother
Using CRISPR to regulate genes in the rat brain
Gene editing regulations to be tightened

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery