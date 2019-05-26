Could formal health technology assessment be a solution to high healthcare costs in the US?

May 26 2019

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), explored the possibility of health technology assessment (HTA) in the United States this morning at its ISPOR 2019 annual conference with the session [IP26], "Could Formal HTA Be a Solution to High Healthcare Costs in the United States?"

The United States has the highest healthcare costs per person in the world. HTA is often seen as a method for drug cost control; however, the US healthcare system lacks a national HTA body with a formal mandate and binding authority. A number of differences in the US healthcare system complicate the issue, such as reimbursement structures, stakeholder incentives, and a pluralistic payer system. The United States' notable absence of an HTA body contrasts markedly with other countries where healthcare is more affordable. The increase in the number of institutions in the United States that are developing value frameworks for assessment of therapies could signal a greater willingness to accept formal HTA as part of reimbursement.

Panelists for the session included:

  • Wrik Ghosh, MSc; Costello Medical Singapore Pte Ltd; Singapore
  • Sarah Breen, MA, MSc; MSD UK; Hoddesdon, England, UK
  • Thomas Butt, PhD; Peking University; Beijing, China
  • Daniel A. Ollendorf, PhD; Tufts Medical Center; Boston, MA, USA

Dr Ollendorf provided an HTA perspective, comparing the efforts made by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) in the United States to those abroad, highlighting feasible options. Dr Butt offered an international perspective, discussing whether the United States can learn from countries that have successfully implemented HTA or whether there are higher priorities for US healthcare system. Ms Breen offered a manufacturer perspective, noting that formal HTA could present a threat to manufacturers' profits and change incentives, but could also provide opportunities to demonstrate value and improve patient access.

