Popular DataPaq Mirage rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes

Jun 12 2019

Ziath Ltd. has announced its compact DataPaq Mirage CMOS-camera based 2D tube rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes in addition to all popular makes of coded tubes in ANSI/SLAS format racks.

Popular DataPaq Mirage rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes
Versatile 2D Rack Scanner

Related Stories

Economically priced to suit most budgets, the DataPaq™ Mirage has been designed as a faster, more productive camera-based replacement for a flatbed scanner. Its low profile and ability to scan all current, commonly used ANSI/SLAS format racks enables it to be simply integrated with liquid handling platforms and other automation systems.

The DataPaq Mirage 2D scanner offers easy, out-of-the-box set up and is delivered pre-calibrated and ready to scan. Benefiting from unique, patented illumination, scanning and decode technology the DataPaq Mirage can, error-free, decode a complete 96 well rack in just 2-3 seconds.


Steve Knight, Commercial Director at Ziath commented:

Our new optional upgrade allows the Mirage to quickly and successfully decode the latest split-code Brooks AcoustixTM tubes, without the need to cover the racks, in less than 5 seconds and with full empty-well detection”.

Source:

Ziath

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ziath Ltd. (2019, June 12). Popular DataPaq Mirage rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 12, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190612/Popular-DataPaq-Mirage-rack-scanner-can-now-read-Brooks-Acoustix-tubes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ziath Ltd. "Popular DataPaq Mirage rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes". News-Medical. 12 June 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190612/Popular-DataPaq-Mirage-rack-scanner-can-now-read-Brooks-Acoustix-tubes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ziath Ltd. "Popular DataPaq Mirage rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190612/Popular-DataPaq-Mirage-rack-scanner-can-now-read-Brooks-Acoustix-tubes.aspx. (accessed June 12, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Ziath Ltd. 2019. Popular DataPaq Mirage rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes. News-Medical, viewed 12 June 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190612/Popular-DataPaq-Mirage-rack-scanner-can-now-read-Brooks-Acoustix-tubes.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ziath to showcase its latest products at forthcoming exhibitions