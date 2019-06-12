Popular DataPaq Mirage rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix tubes

Ziath Ltd. has announced its compact DataPaq™ Mirage CMOS-camera based 2D tube rack scanner can now read Brooks Acoustix™ tubes in addition to all popular makes of coded tubes in ANSI/SLAS format racks.

Versatile 2D Rack Scanner

Economically priced to suit most budgets, the DataPaq™ Mirage has been designed as a faster, more productive camera-based replacement for a flatbed scanner. Its low profile and ability to scan all current, commonly used ANSI/SLAS format racks enables it to be simply integrated with liquid handling platforms and other automation systems.

The DataPaq™ Mirage 2D scanner offers easy, out-of-the-box set up and is delivered pre-calibrated and ready to scan. Benefiting from unique, patented illumination, scanning and decode technology the DataPaq™ Mirage can, error-free, decode a complete 96 well rack in just 2-3 seconds.



Steve Knight, Commercial Director at Ziath commented: