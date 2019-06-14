Women's pre-pregnancy obesity changes breast milk contents which can affect infant growth

Jun 14 2019

In the first study of its kind, LSU Health New Orleans researchers report that women's pre-pregnancy overweight or obesity produces changes in breast milk, which can affect infant growth. The research findings are published in PLOS ONE, available online here.

The importance of this study is that it demonstrates that breast milk contents can vary depending on mother's weight status at the time of conception and further impact the growth and development of breastfeeding infants."

Henry Nuss, PhD, Assistant Research Professor of Behavioral & Community Health Sciences at LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health and lead author

"Childhood obesity rates in the US have increased significantly in recent decades," notes Melinda Sothern, PhD, Professor of Behavioral & Community Health Sciences at LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health. "Although many studies have shown that breastfeeding may be protective against excessive weight gain during early life, we do not fully understand why."

Breast milk contains pro-inflammatory proteins such as tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) and interleukin-six (IL-6), as well as hormones like insulin and leptin, and anti-inflammatory polyunsaturated fatty acids, such as omega-3 (DHA) and omega-6 (EPA). If and how their interaction may influence infant growth has been unknown.

The research team set out to discover the interrelationships between these compounds in blood and breast milk in early postpartum women with normal BMIs and with overweight/obesity before pregnancy to determine if these components correlated to infant growth measures at age 4-8 weeks.

Related Stories

They compared polyunsaturated fatty acids, inflammatory markers and hormones to infant weight, length, head circumference and percent fat mass at 4-8 weeks postpartum in the same group of 33 women. The researchers found that pro-inflammatory qualities of breast milk were associated with infant growth measures regardless of maternal pre-pregnancy BMI. However, infants born to women with overweight or obesity demonstrated less responsive growth to breast milk.

"Infants who are born to mothers of unhealthy weight status may be metabolically programmed to have a less favorable growth response to breast milk," Dr. Nuss adds. "These finding suggest that women of childbearing age who anticipate having a child should consider their weight status as a potential risk factor for adverse growth outcomes."

Source:

Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

Journal reference:

Nuss, H. et al. (2019) Maternal pre-pregnancy weight status modifies the influence of PUFAs and inflammatory biomarkers in breastmilk on infant growth. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0217085.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fainting during pregnancy could be more serious than earlier believed finds study
Gender inequality bad for everyone’s health finds research
Research on cannabis use in women limited, finds new study
Bridging the Gaps to Advance Research in the Cannabis Industry
Olympus launches next-generation X Line objectives for clinical, research applications
The unexpected perk of my group pregnancy care: New friends
Pre-pregnancy maternal obesity may affect growth of breastfeeding infants
Trump administration cracks down on fetal tissue research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Stress during early pregnancy may reduce future fertility of offspring