Promising strategies to control bad food choices

Jun 24 2019

What's the best way to prevent children from overloading on bad food choices? Flinders University researchers have found that promoting substitution is the answer to turn around children's excessive consumption of nutrient-poor foods and beverages – resulting in nutritional benefits that are even better than reducing intake of these discretionary food and drink choices.

Flinders University researchers studied the impact on the energy and nutrient intakes of more than 2000 Australian 2- to 18-year-olds through simulations of three dietary strategies.

They found that substitution (replacing discretionary choices for healthy foods) and moderation (reduction of discretionary choices) achieved the greatest differences in energy, added sugars, and sodium intake, although substitution had a smaller impact on protein, fibre and micronutrients readings compared with the moderation strategy.

A third strategy – reformulation, which is finding discretionary foods with reduced saturated fats, added sugars and sodium - is the least effective means of changing excessive intakes, but the researchers say it still has a role to play in changing children's diet choices and, with further food science adaptations, the potential for significant benefits.

Each of three dietary strategies have a role in improving diet quality, with varied effects on energy, saturated fat, added sugars and sodium.

The message is to replace discretionary choices with foods such as vegetables, whole grains and dairy. This will achieve similar benefits to moderation but will have the additional benefits of improving diet quality and micronutrient intake.

Dietary approaches to reduce discretionary choices (moderation) or replace them with core choices (substitution) show promise in achieving meaningful reductions in energy intake for obesity prevention in Australian children."

Co-author Associate Professor Rebecca Golley, Flinders University's nationally recognised expert in child obesity and nutrition promotion

Related Stories

The research into better parenting to manage and prevent childhood obesity highlights that almost one in four Australian children is overweight or has obesity by the time they start school, often leading to a lifelong trajectory of obesity, poor health and reduced achievement.

The study's dietary interventions involved a 50% reduction of intake (moderating), replacing 50% of discretionary choices with core foods (substituting), or choosing food and drink products with reduced target nutrients (reformulating).

Associate Professor Golley says findings from this study support messages from the latest 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, to shift to healthier food and beverage choices by replacing discretionary choices for core foods and beverages.

She says that future research and policies should consider how a combined application of the three dietary strategies can best target all discretionary food and drink choices to achieve the greatest potential impact in improving children's diets and combating childhood obesity.

"There is also great potential for these three strategies to be targeted at specific food and drink subgroups including cakes and cookies, French fries and takeaway foods, in addition to sugar-sweetened beverages," says Associate Professor Golley.

Source:

Flinders University

Journal reference:

Johnson, N. et al. (2019) Theoretical Reductions in Discretionary Choices Intake via Moderation, Substitution, and Reformulation Dietary Strategies Show Improvements in Nutritional Profile: A Simulation Study in Australian 2- to 18-Year-Olds. Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. doi.org/10.1016/j.jand.2018.10.016.

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Link between frequent gaming and obesity appears true only in adults and not in children
Gut microbiota linked with temperament traits in young children
Scientists develop universal FACS-based approach to heterogenous cell sorting, propelling organoid research
Study: Phenols in cocoa bean shells have powerful effects on fat and immune cells in mice
Growing up on farm with animals may half risk of asthma and allergies, suggests study
'Substantial' decline in obesity rates among pre-schoolers in the US
Plant-based diet may be effective treatment for Crohn's disease
Invitation to attend Microbiome Movement – Drug Development & Nutrition Summit in Singapore

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Low-carb diet may reverse metabolic syndrome independent of weight loss