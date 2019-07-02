Pesticide exposure may increase risk of depression in adolescents

Jul 2 2019

Adolescents exposed to elevated levels of pesticides are at an increased risk of depression, according to a new study led by Jose R. Suarez-Lopez, MD, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health at University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The study was published online (ahead of print) in June 2019 in the journal International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health.

Suarez-Lopez and colleagues have been tracking the development of children living near agriculture in the Ecuadorian Andes since 2008. In this latest study, they examined 529 adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17. Ecuador is the world's third-largest exporter of roses, with much of the flower production located near the homes of participants. Like many other agricultural crops, flowers are routinely sprayed with organophosphate insecticides, which are known to affect the human cholinergic system, a key system in the function of the brain and nervous system.

Related Stories

To test exposure levels of children, the research team measured levels of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase (AChE) in the blood. Pesticides such as organophosphates and carbamates exert their toxicity by inhibiting AChE activity. Past studies have shown that cholinesterase inhibition is linked to behaviors of anxiety and depression in mice, and a few existing studies in humans have also suggested such a link; however, pesticide exposure assessment in past studies had been only established by self-report of exposure and not using biological measures.

The results confirmed their hypothesis: teens who had lower AChE activity, suggesting greater exposure to cholinesterase inhibitors, showed more symptoms of depression assessed using a standardized depression assessment tool. Notably, the association was stronger for girls (who comprised half of all participants) and for teens younger than 14 years.

Agricultural workers and people in these communities have long offered anecdotal reports of a rise in adolescent depression and suicidal tendencies. This is the first study to provide empirical data establishing that link using a biological marker of exposure, and it points to a need for further study."

Jose R. Suarez-Lopez, MD, PhD, assistant professor, Department of Family Medicine and Public Health, University of California San Diego School of Medicine

Source:

University of California San Diego School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Suarez-Lopez, J.R. et al. (2019) Associations of acetylcholinesterase activity with depression and anxiety symptoms among adolescents growing up near pesticide spray sites. International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.ijheh.2019.06.001.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Some children are at greater risk of ongoing depression long after being bullied
Women experiencing depressive symptoms at risk of multiple chronic diseases
Weighing risks and benefits of antidepressant medication for older adults
CPAP treatment for sleep apnea can improve depression symptoms
Exploring how schizophrenia and depression are related to drug consumption
Childhood adversity may increase risk of severe depression in later life
FDA overlooked red flags in drugmaker’s testing of new depression medicine
Teens who can describe negative emotions are better protected against depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds depression and anxiety symptoms among many asylum seekers