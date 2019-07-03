Longer pregnancies increase risk of stillbirths, study reveals

Jul 3 2019

The longer a pregnancy continues past 37 weeks gestation, the higher the risk of a stillbirth, according to a new meta-analysis published this week in PLOS Medicine by Shakila Thangaratinam of Queen Mary University of London, UK, and colleagues.

Longer pregnancies increase risk of stillbirths, study reveals
Credit: Tatiana Vdb, Flickr

Related Stories

Of the 3000 babies stillborn every year in the UK, a third appeared healthy at 37 weeks. In the new work, researchers searched major electronic databases for studies on term pregnancies that included weekly numbers of stillbirths or neonatal deaths. Thirteen studies, providing data on 15 million pregnancies and 17,830 stillbirths, were identified and included in their analysis.

The risk of stillbirth increased with gestational age from 0.11 stillbirths per 1000 pregnancies at 37 weeks (95% CI 0.07 to 0.15) to 3.18 stillbirths per 1000 pregnancies at 42 weeks (95% CI 1.84 to 4.35). From 40 to 41 weeks, there was a 64% increase in the risk of stillbirth. Neonatal mortality remained steady in babies born from 38 to 41 weeks, but was significantly higher for babies born at 42 weeks compared to 41 weeks (RR 1.87, 95% CI 1.07 to 2.86, p=0.012).

“Any mother considering prolongation of pregnancy beyond 37 weeks should be informed of the additional small but significantly increased risks of stillbirths with advancing gestation,” the authors say. “There is a need to assess the acceptability of early delivery at term to parents and healthcare providers to avoid the small risk of stillbirth. Better stratification of apparently low risk women for complications using individualized prediction models could reduce the number of women who need to be delivered to avoid one additional stillbirth.”

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Khalil, A. et al. (2019) Risks of stillbirth and neonatal death with advancing gestation at term: A systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies of 15 million pregnancies. PLOS Medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1002838.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PLOS ONE. (2019, July 03). Longer pregnancies increase risk of stillbirths, study reveals. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 03, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190703/Longer-pregnancies-increase-risk-of-stillbirths-study-reveals.aspx.

  • MLA

    PLOS ONE. "Longer pregnancies increase risk of stillbirths, study reveals". News-Medical. 03 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190703/Longer-pregnancies-increase-risk-of-stillbirths-study-reveals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PLOS ONE. "Longer pregnancies increase risk of stillbirths, study reveals". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190703/Longer-pregnancies-increase-risk-of-stillbirths-study-reveals.aspx. (accessed July 03, 2019).

  • Harvard

    PLOS ONE. 2019. Longer pregnancies increase risk of stillbirths, study reveals. News-Medical, viewed 03 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190703/Longer-pregnancies-increase-risk-of-stillbirths-study-reveals.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New computational modeling method predicts how gut microbes change over time
Virus employs powerful strategy to inhibit natural killer cell function
Body composition could influence energy spent standing versus sitting, research shows
Research suggests new way to improve the efficacy of arthritis drug
Study reveals increased odds of child obesity when mothers have obesity before conception
Study shows how bacteria can destroy host cells from the inside
Study estimates the number of undetected Ebola outbreaks
Mutations in fetal genome may contribute to premature birth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds increase in cigarette smoking among minority teens after college affirmative action bans