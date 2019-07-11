Multifaceted intervention for acute respiratory infection improves antibiotic-prescribing

Jul 11 2019

Antibiotic stewardship interventions for acute respiratory infection (ARI) is feasible and effective and can significantly reduce overuse in the emergency department (ED) and urgent care center (UCC) settings. That is the conclusion of a study to be published in the July 2019 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), a journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).

The multicenter interventional study -- the first to evaluate the effectiveness of the Core Elements of Outpatient Antibiotic Stewardship when implemented as a bundle -- compared two approaches designed to help physicians make better antibiotic-prescribing decisions for viral acute respiratory infections (ARIs) without limiting the choices available.

Related Stories

The lead author of the study is Kabir Yadav, MD, MS, MSHS, Department of Emergency Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, CA and the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute, Torrance, CA.

Yadav, et al. found that while overall performance improvements are still needed in systems with both high and low performers, the study demonstrates that getting to zero inappropriate antibiotic use for ARIs is a potentially achievable goal, and for those institutions with average or high inappropriate prescribing rates, antibiotic overuse can be cut by one-third, with attention to the problem.

Commenting on the study is David A. Talan, MD, professor of medicine in residence (emeritus), David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and chair emeritus, Department of Emergency Medicine Faculty, Division of Infectious Diseases, Olive View-UCLA Medical Center:

While this study did not demonstrate a significant reduction in inappropriate antibiotic use for upper respiratory tract infections with an enhanced educational campaign supplemented by peer comparison, the good news is that its rates are already remarkably low (~5%) in some emergency departments (EDs), and these campaigns appear feasible for EDs seeking more comprehensive models to improve stewardship and for application to other targets, such as urinary treat infections and shotgun empirical broad-spectrum IV treatments (e.g., vancomycin and piperaciilin/tazobactam)."

Source:

Society for Academic Emergency Medicine

Journal reference:

Yadav, K. et al. (2019) A Multifaceted Intervention Improves Prescribing for Acute Respiratory Infection for Adults and Children in Emergency Department and Urgent Care Settings. Academic Emergency Medicine. doi.org/10.1111/acem.13690.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Plant foods may transmit antibiotic-resistant superbugs to humans
Cannabis ingredient shows promise as potential antibiotic for superbugs
Lugdunin in the human nose has strong antimicrobial properties against S. aureus
New mobile phone application can measure impaired breathing
Wearable sensors show how antibiotic-resistant bacteria spread through hospital wards
Natural antibiotic made by Tübingen researchers interacts with human defense mechanisms
Antibiotic susceptibility pattern of Enterobacteriaceae found in Ghana
Researchers investigate how antibiotic produced by the microbiome kills bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibiotic combination effective against drug-resistant Pseudomonas