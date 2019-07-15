Researchers use AI to develop early gastric cancer endoscopic diagnosis system

Jul 15 2019

Researchers at Okayama University have developed an early gastric cancer endoscopic diagnosis system using artificial intelligence (AI). The details were presented at the Congress of the Japan Gastroenterological Endoscopy Society (JGES), May 31 – June 2, 2019, Tokyo.

The image of Endoscopic diagnosis system using AI.

According to data released in 2017 by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, gastric cancer ranks third in cancer deaths in Japan: second in men and fourth in women.

Treatment of early-stage gastric cancer includes endoscopic surgery (ESD), which can save the stomach, and surgical procedures that require gastrectomy.

However, although advances in endoscopic treatment technology has led to the early detection of gastric cancer, decisions on whether to use endoscopy treatment or surgery mainly depend on how deep the cancer has invaded the stomach wall. Furthermore, these decisions are made by careful examination of endoscopic images by experienced physicians. At present, there are many cases where endoscopic treatment is performed first where surgery would have been more appropriate and vice versa.

With this background, Professor Yoshiro Kawahara of the Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Okayama University, and colleagues have developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based endoscope for early detection of gastric cancer. These research results were presented at the 97th Congress of the Japan Gastroenterological Endoscopy Society (JGES), May 31 – June 2, 2019, Tokyo.

First the prototype of the system to obtain the depth of early gastric cancer was constructed with GoogLeNet to match purpose (metastatic learning) by using the image recognition ability of CNN (Convolutional Neural Network) published by Google on numerical analysis software MATLAB.

Related Stories

Next, the researchers used the ResNet, which is a 152-layer convolutional neural network, to conduct intramucosal endoscopic resection among patients treated for early gastric cancer at Okayama University Hospital.

Using endoscopic images of 100 cancers (M group) and 50 submucosal invasion cancers (SM-ESD group) and 50 submucosal invasion cancers (SM-OPE group) who had undergone surgery from the beginning, the researchers built the AI system and verified its diagnostic accuracy.

The diagnostic accuracy of intramucosal cancer by artificial intelligence diagnostic system was sensitivity 82.7%, specificity 63.0%, positive predictive value 69.1%, negative predictive rate 78.4% in image unit, and sensitivity 82.0% in case unit. The specificity was 71.0%, the positive predictive value was 73.9%, and the negative predictive value was 79.8%.

In addition, the correct diagnosis rate for deep-seated diagnosis of early gastric cancer as a combination of intramucosal cancer and submucosal invasion cancer was 72.8% in image units and 76.5% in case units.

Implications of the research

At present, gastroenterological endoscope medical diagnosis and treatment is based on experienced practicing physicians examining images.

As a result, the diagnostic ability of individual doctors varies, and with increases in the number of medical services in the future, there is concern about the possibility of oversight of cancer and increases in misdiagnosis. If automatic diagnosis of digestive tract endoscope images by AI is realized, then ‘automated diagnosis logic’ will be added to endoscope technology for real time diagnosis.

Automatic diagnosis will be possible and it will greatly improve the current status of relying on the diagnostic ability of individual endoscopy physicians.

Source:

Okayama University

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New class of cancer-killing agents shows promise in destroying cancer stem cells
New study to ease plight of patients with advanced cancer
Many thyroid cancer patients have no choice about radioactive iodine, study reveals
How cell-free DNA can be targeted to prevent spread of tumors
Cancer killing capability of lesser-known immune cells identified
Sugary drinks linked to cancer finds study
New research uncovers mechanism behind the newest generation of cancer drugs
Thioredoxin antioxidant could soon be used to improve cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Living with advanced breast cancer

There is a certain amount of debate surrounding the exact definition of advanced breast cancer (ABC). When we talk about clinical trials, it’s not easy to define.

Living with advanced breast cancer

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Engineered stem cells offer new treatment for metastatic bone cancer