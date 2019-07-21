New book explains about the molecular mechanisms implicated in skeletal muscle aging

Sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle mass and associated muscle weakness during aging, affects the functional capacity and general health in adult people radically and renders frail elders susceptible to serious injury from sudden falls and fractures. Because of this, the elderly are at risk of losing their functional independence. There is a vital need to recognize the molecular mechanisms and regulatory factors, underlying age-related muscle wasting and to develop therapeutic strategies that can attenuate, prevent, or finally reverse sarcopenia.

The book explains the molecular mechanisms that underlie muscle functions and physiology with an integrated view of the relationship of cellular events. The authors consider the microenvironmental factors that are critical to the cellular events that are affected by androgens and estrogens.

The book present in integrated form the latest information on sarcopenia and its relation with apoptosis, from leading researchers studying the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying age-linked changes in skeletal muscle emphasizing on the role of satellite cells. The authors also explain, how hormones are involved in muscle homeostasis and in the regulation of apoptosis process and how these two functions connect to maintain a healthy muscle or to trigger pathological changes. Readers will learn about the molecular mechanisms implicated in skeletal muscle aging; when apoptosis is more intense and sex hormones levels decline.

The authors also describe the molecular structure of phytoestrogens and their action on sex steroids receptors. The detailed style, complete with interesting illustrations and tables makes it easy for the reader to appreciate the complexity of the processes involved in muscle aging. This book is of interest to graduates and postgraduates in the fields of medicine and biochemistry, researchers of different aspects of aging biology and working professionals in the pharmaceutical and health-care industry.