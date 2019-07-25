Bedfont wins first-ever Silver award for Technology and Innovation

On 13th July, the National Family Business Place Awards celebrated their 10th anniversary at Wembley Stadium, where local medical device manufacturer, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., received its first-ever national business award for the Technology and Innovation category.

Family Businesses make up 85% of all UK business, and they contribute to over a quarter of UK GDP. The Family Business Place not only helps family businesses with strategies and marketing, but also hosts annual awards, which recognize the Gold Standard in Family Business.

Bedfont, who became a 2nd generation family business in 2016, has specialized in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices since 1976. They have a wide range of breath monitors which aid in smoking cessation, emergency CO screening, detecting gastrointestinal disorders and food intolerances, and the diagnosis and management of asthma.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, says: