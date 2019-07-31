Sensyne Health and Bayer sign collaboration agreement to accelerate cardiovascular drug development

Sensyne Health plc, the British clinical AI technology company, today announces that it has signed an initial two-year collaboration agreement with Bayer to accelerate the clinical development of new treatments for cardiovascular disease using Sensyne Health’s proprietary clinical AI technology platform. The initial agreement will generate revenues for Sensyne Health of £5 million across the two-year collaboration. Sensyne Health’s partner NHS trusts will receive a 4% share of all revenues generated by Sensyne Health under this collaboration. This will be in addition to the NHS Trust’s existing shareholdings in Sensyne Health plc.

The NHS Long Term Plan identifies cardiovascular disease as a clinical priority and the leading condition where lives can be saved by the NHS over the next 10 years. The disease currently affects 7 million people in the UK and accounts for 1 in 4 premature deaths. The development of improved treatments for cardiovascular disease is challenging due to the very high cost of clinical trials in this area and investment in cardiovascular drug development has declined over the past twenty years as a result.  Real world evidence from Sensyne Health’s Clinical AI analysis of anonymized patient data has the potential to generate new insights that could improve patient outcomes, support clinical staff and accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease including heart failure and stroke.

In keeping with Sensyne Health’s ethical framework and business model, the NHS remains the controller of NHS patient data, and no data is sold or transferred to a third party. Sensyne Health acts as a ‘docking station’ for the analysis of anonymized patient data on behalf of its commercial partners under strict ethical control. This ensures appropriate ethical oversight and information governance are applied, including conformance with NHS principles, EU data protection law and applicable regulatory guidance.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health plc, said:

We are delighted to announce this new agreement with Bayer, which aims to accelerate the clinical development of new treatments for cardiovascular disease, a clinical priority for the NHS, using Sensyne Health’s proprietary clinical AI technology platform.”

Source:

Sensyne Health

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
