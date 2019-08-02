Reducing sugary drink consumption and obesity risk through youth empowerment

First-of-its-kind study had Worchester youths create their own narratives about reducing sugary drink consumption, successfully leading to behavior changes and preventing excess weight gain.

A new pilot study led by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researchers is the first to use youth-produced narratives to empower youth to reduce sugary drink consumption and obesity risk. In the study, published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, participants in the pilot program at the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of Worcester and their parents consumed fewer sugary drinks and more water over a six-month period than children and parents at a demographically-similar BGC in a nearby city.

Related Stories

"Youth created their own narratives around why it was important for them--not their parents, teachers, or researchers like myself--to change the types of beverages they were drinking," says study lead author Dr. Monica Wang, assistant professor of community health sciences at BUSPH. "This type of empowerment strategy recognizes youth as experts in their own lives, and may be particularly engaging for youth of color."

After a training from Wang and her colleagues, BGC staff in the pilot study led an ethnically diverse group of nine- to twelve-year-old youths in activities that promoted replacing sugar-sweetened beverages with water, including blind taste tests of flavored water, a corner store scavenger hunt, and role play skits about ways to drink water and what to do when tempted by sugary drinks. The staff also guided the participants in creating written, audio, and video narratives to promote replacing sugar-sweetened beverages with water and provide strategies for doing so. The youths then taught their parents or guardians what they had learned each week, shared their narratives, and led a culminating BGC community event at the end of the six-week program.

"Most obesity prevention programs target multiple behaviors, but we found that a youth empowerment program targeting one dietary behavior could prevent obesity risk among youth," Wang says. "Reducing sugary drinks through youth empowerment may be a promising starting point for families to engage in additional healthy eating efforts down the road."

Wang notes that 12 BGCs have expressed interest in the program for a future, larger-scale study.

Source:

Boston University School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Wang, M.L. et al. (2019) Reducing sugary drink intake through youth empowerment: results from a pilot-site randomized study. International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. doi.org/10.1186/s12966-019-0819-0.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Metabolic enzyme tied to obesity and fatty liver disease
New anti-obesity drug trial set to launch at Alberta Diabetes Institute
Novel program in England's third largest city helps reduce childhood obesity
Maternal obesity may negatively affect children's lung development
Study shows causal relationship between obesity and a wide range of diseases
Uranium toxicity might have caused obesity and diabetes in Kuwait, finds new study
Research presents strongest evidence of link between obesity and many diseases
Researchers find link between maternal obesity and childhood cancer in offspring

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
People with obesity get higher level of satisfaction from food, study finds