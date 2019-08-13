Latest advances in cardiovascular medicine to be unveiled

Journalists looking to stay abreast of the hottest research in cardiology are invited to follow the press program for ESC Congress 2019, this year held together with the World Congress of Cardiology. Accredited and on-site journalists will have access to embargoed material on the (exclusive webpage from Thursday 29 August.

Six Hot Line press conferences and two lifestyle press conferences with the themes:

- Too young to die. Find out which behaviors in childhood have the biggest impact on adult cardiovascular disease and premature death. How important are genetics and what causes sudden cardiac arrest in the young?

- Your choices for heart health. Discover how longevity and the risk of disease are affected by seemingly casual decisions, such as: opting to stop taking medications, avoiding a flu jab, or choosing to be physically inactive. Also - which patients with heart disease should stop driving?

Late breaking science featured across six Hot Line sessions showcasing 27 trials. Thirteen Late Breaking Science sessions with 60 studies covering cardiovascular pharmacology, intervention, acute coronary syndromes, imaging, digital health, prevention, heart failure, arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation, and aortic valve stenosis. A total of 15 studies in three Late Breaking Basic and Translational Science sessions: hypertension and endothelial dysfunction; atherosclerosis and aortic stenosis; acute coronary syndromes and heart failure.

Press releases on other notable late breaking studies will include:

-Temporal trends in sports-related cardiac death in the Paris area.

-HELP-AF: impact of a home-based education intervention on hospitalisation and health-related quality of life in patients with atrial fibrillation.

- FAST-MI: impact of diabetes on mortality and risk of heart failure after acute myocardial infarction.

- Different microbial signature in the coronary plaques and gut of patients with stable angina and acute coronary syndrome.

Professor Silvia Priori, a chair of the Congress Programme Committee (CPC), said:

Always greatly anticipated, the late breaking science program has stories for lay, medical, and financial press. These are the studies that will influence how patients are treated, set the agenda for policy makers, and contribute to contemporary debates in cardiovascular medicine."

Professor Marco Roffi, the other CPC chair said: