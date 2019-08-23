Research confirms analgesic effects of social support by romantic partners

Researchers at the University of Health Sciences, Medical Informatics and Technology (UMIT, Hall, Austria) and the University of the Balearic Islands (Palma de Mallorca, Spain) have confirmed the analgesic effects of social support - even without verbal or physical contact.

The short communication, entitled "Dispositional empathy is associated with experimental pain reduction during provision of social support by romantic partners" by Stefan Duschek, Lena Nassauer, Casandra I. Montoro, Angela Bair and Pedro Montoya has recently been published in the Scandinavian Journal of Pain.

Related Stories

The authors assessed sensitivity to pressure pain in 48 heterosexual couples with each participant tested alone and in the passive presence of their partner. Dispositional empathy was quantified by a questionnaire.

In the presence, as compared to the absence, of their partners both men and women exhibited higher pain thresholds and tolerance as well as lower sensory and affective pain ratings on constant pressure stimuli. Partner empathy was positively associated with pain tolerance and inversely associated with sensory pain experience.

Repeatedly, talking and touching have been shown to reduce pain, but our research shows that even the passive presence of a romantic partner can reduce it and that partner empathy may buffer affective distress during pain exposure."

Professor Stefan Duschek of UMIT, speaking on behalf of the authors

Source:

De Gruyter

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chlamydia vaccine shows promise after a successful clinical trial
Researchers to develop smart bandages that can monitor wound healing
NewMed teams up with the experts to offer PEMF devices for healthcare professionals
High gluten intake during childhood increases risk of celiac disease
Smartphone-controlled soft brain implant to treat brain disease
New test reveals truth behind gluten-free labels
First ever American gene-editing treatment using CRISPR for genetic disease
NHS approved to cover PEMF therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Using cannabis and opioids for pain increases mental health issues