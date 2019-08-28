Abdominal fat, not BMI, may help better predict risk for coronary artery disease

For years, women have been told that weight gain could lead to heart disease. A new study indicates that it is the location of the fat that matters most, with abdominal fat representing the greatest harm and not overall body mass index (BMI) when assessing risk for coronary artery disease (CAD). Results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Because CAD remains the leading cause of death worldwide, there is tremendous attention given to its modifiable risk factors. Estrogen protects women's cardiovascular systems before menopause, which helps explain why the incidence of CAD in premenopausal women is lower than in men. However, as women's estrogen levels decline during and after menopause, the incidence of CAD in postmenopausal women outpaces similarly aged men.

Related Stories

Obesity has long been known as a risk factor for CAD because it causes endothelial cell dysfunction, insulin resistance, and coronary atherosclerosis, among other problems. It also is often accompanied by other cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension and diabetes. In the past, it has been suggested that overall obesity (which is often defined by BMI) is a primary risk factor. Few studies have attempted to compare the effect of overall obesity versus central obesity, which is typically described by waist circumference and/or waist-to-hip ratio.

The results of this new study of nearly 700 Korean women, however, demonstrated that the presence of obstructive CAD was significantly higher in women with central obesity. No significant difference was identified based on BMI, indicating that overall obesity was not a risk factor for obstructive CAD. These results are especially relevant for postmenopausal women because menopause causes a change in body fat distribution, especially in the abdominal area.

Findings were published in the article "Association between obesity type and obstructive cardiovascular disease in stable symptomatic postmenopausal women: data from the KoRean wOmen'S chest pain rEgistry (KoROSE).

The findings of this study are consistent with what we know about the detrimental effects of central obesity. Not all fat is the same, and central obesity is particularly dangerous because it is associated with risk for heart disease, the number one killer of women. Identifying women with excess abdominal fat, even with a normal BMI, is important so that lifestyle interventions can be implemented."

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director

Source:

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Teenagers who skip breakfast more likely to become obese
How a simple MRI scan can help patients with angina
UQ researchers discover how our genes, environment influence BMI and height
Cynosure launches two new products to expand portfolio of aesthetic treatments
Weight loss before arthroplasty improves some outcomes in patients with morbid obesity
Insomnia associated with increased risk of heart disease, stroke
Research presents strongest evidence of link between obesity and many diseases
Bigger waists and higher BMI in 60s may be linked to greater brain aging years later

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows causal relationship between obesity and a wide range of diseases