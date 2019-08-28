High-protein bedtime snacks do not disturb overnight fat metabolism for active women

Physically active women who have foresworn bedtime snacks should feel no fear cracking open the cupboards after sundown for a protein-rich treat, according to new Florida State University-led research.

In a study of women weight lifters, nutrition scientists at FSU showed that protein consumption before bed compared to protein consumption during the day does not disturb overnight belly fat metabolism or whole-body fat burn.

The findings, published in the Journal of Nutrition, challenge widespread misconceptions about the relationship between nighttime eating, weight gain and metabolism, especially in women.

For far too long, people have been led to believe that eating before bed causes metabolic disturbances and will make them gain fat. However, the data simply does not support this when the food we choose to eat before bed is protein-based and small in size."

Study author Michael Ormsbee, an associate professor in the College of Human Sciences and the associate director of the FSU Institute of Sports Sciences & Medicine

While past research has uncovered substantial benefits of nighttime protein consumption, most existing work on the topic focuses exclusively on men. In this study, Ormsbee and his team used two experimental conditions to investigate fat metabolism in a sample of women weight trainers.

In one condition, the study participants drank a casein protein shake 30 minutes after a workout and a taste-matched placebo shake 30 minutes before bed. In the other condition, the participants drank the shakes in the reverse order.

"We wanted to investigate how drinking a protein shake before bed influenced overnight metabolism of fat in fit women as compared to taking that protein shake at another time of day," Ormsbee said.

Researchers then deployed a strategic measurement approach designed to comprehensively assess the full, multistep process of overnight fat metabolism. First, they documented participants' lipolysis -; or fat release from fat cells -; in order to determine whether the timing of protein consumption was linked to cells' ability to unleash stored fat into surrounding tissue.

Related Stories

Then, the team used breath sample measurements to evaluate participants' fat oxidation, or their bodies' capacity to burn the fat released as energy in the muscles.

Scientists have long known that protein consumption paired with exercise can help trigger the release of fat by cells, said study co-author and former FSU doctoral student Brittany Allman, who wrote her dissertation on this study. She and her partners were eager to identify whether, in an active resistance training population, there were any additive effects of protein consumption before bedtime -; a window of accelerated fat release.

The team's measurements revealed that, for women who lift weights, the well-known benefits of a nighttime, high-protein snack far outweigh the costs.

"In women who weight train, there are no differences in overnight local belly fat metabolism or whole-body fat burn whether you eat protein in the form of a protein shake during the day post-workout or at night presleep," said Allman, now a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Arkansas Children's Nutrition Center. "So, essentially, you can eat protein before bed and not disturb fat metabolism."

Allman said she hopes this study and subsequent follow-up investigations will help demystify the science of women's nighttime eating and clear away harmful, unfounded beliefs.

"There are such bad misconceptions about eating at night, that it will 'make me gain weight' or 'slow my metabolism,'" she said. "The research suggests that really only holds true if you're eating a ton of calories and they are carbohydrate- and/or fat-laden. There are so many potential beneficial effects of eating protein at night, and it will be extremely important to take all of this science to the community to try to change the outlook of these dietary habits."

Source:

Florida State University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

KIT researchers develop new method to predict protein structure
New insights into protein transport could help define strategies for treating eye disease
Super-resolution microscopy helps unravel elusive causes of dementia
Protein governing platinum-resistant ovarian cancer identified
Genetically altering protein in colon cancer cells may enhance efficacy of chemotherapy
Protein implicated in neuron growth and cell adhesion appears crucial for pain sensitization
Bruker announces world's first 1.2 GHz high-resolution protein NMR data
Deadly protein combination reveals new drug targets for viral infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Resurrecting protein ancestors yields evolutionary insights into their role in human cells