GN Hearing launches a suite of new custom-crafted hearing aids

GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid connectivity, today launched a suite of new custom-crafted hearing aids. The new portfolio packages the industry renowned ReSound LiNX Quattro™ technology - a brilliant experience with Layers of Sound, great speech intelligibility even in noisy situations, and excellent streaming - into discreet custom-crafted hearing aids. While taking up as little space as possible in the ear canal, users will benefit from an impressive listening experience.

Great hearing is in high demand. Not only are 466 million people around the world living with disabling hearing loss, ReSound LiNX Quattro has also seen a positive reception in the market, which has led to the launch of new custom hearing aids for this popular model. The new custom-crafted hearing aids can enrich people's lives with all the qualities of hearing, such as socializing, learning, and working optimally. In addition, each hearing aid is designed to fit exactly to the ear canal of every individual user, using a 3D scanner and advanced personalized modeling. Sitting discreetly in the ear canal, the design can also bring extra confidence to the user.

ReSound LiNX Quattro is a clear number one for streaming. In an independent study, streaming music and speech from an iPhone was top-rated for ReSound LiNX Quattro compared to other hearing aids. Users can benefit from using the new small and discreet custom-crafted hearing aids for taking calls and streaming their favorite music and TV shows. They can also stream sound directly to the hearing aids from an iPhone with no need for intermediate devices and the hearing aids are built for direct Android™ streaming, too.

ReSound LiNX Quattro has been very well received by people with hearing loss. We are dedicated to bringing the technological benefits to more users, who prefer wearing their hearing aids discreetly in the ear canal. These technological wonders in miniature are truly personalized and custom-crafted to fit each person's hearing, yet with the brilliant experience with Layers of Sound and excellent streaming that people appreciate." Jakob Gudbrand, President and CEO of GN Hearing

Four new options are available: the first Completely-in-Canal (CIC) 2.4 GHz wireless hearing aid for direct streaming, high-quality In-the-Canal (ITC) and In-the-Ear (ITE) models, and the industry's only Mic-in-Helix (MIH) hearing aid. Each custom-crafted hearing aid comes in five skin-tone colors to ensure that they are personal and discreet for every user.