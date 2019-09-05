Neck posture when using electronic handheld devices may vary based on sex and height

Sex and height appear to influence how people flex their neck when viewing handheld devices, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Arkansas.

The study looked at neck and jaw postures when using handheld electronic devices, the results suggesting that women and shorter individuals bend their necks differently than men and taller individuals; this could be related to the higher incidence of neck and jaw pain experienced by women.

Related Stories

As ownership of electronic handheld devices increases in the United States, new information is needed about how posture may affect the neck and jaw joint when using these devices. Some evidence shows that using these devices, such as cells phones or tablets, in certain postures may influence both the neck and jaw, eventually causing the development of pain in both. The study asked participants to hold and use electronic devices in five different postures while an X-ray was taken. These postures ranged from a neutral position of sitting straight up to a fully reclined position, as if the participant were leaning back in a chair.

The study was originally designed by assistant professors Claire Terhune in the Department of Anthropology and Kaitlin Gallagher in the Department of Health, Human Performance, and Recreation, with support from the University of Arkansas Provost's Collaborative Grant and the Pat Walker Health Center. Graduate students Caitlin Yoakum and Ashly Romero, and undergraduates Courtney Moore and Ethan Douglas analyzed data and authored the study, which was published in Clinical Anatomy.

Source:

University of Arkansas

Journal reference:

Yoakum, C.B. et al. (2019) Sex and Height Influence Neck Posture When Using Electronic Handheld Devices. Clinical Anatomy. doi.org/10.1002/ca.23440.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Using cannabis and opioids for pain increases mental health issues
Wearable artificial throat may one day help mute people 'speak'
Burns and electrocution risk increased with generic phone chargers, says review
Sleep quality and fatigue among women with premature ovarian insufficiency
Research reveals how mirror therapy relieves phantom limb pain
Defective potassium channels linked only with headaches, not body pain
Scientists discover new pain-sensing organ underneath the skin
Facial microexpressions change your emotions, but how?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover how resistance to the chemotherapy drug 5-fluorouracil arises