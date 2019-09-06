Infants are better at seeing movement of large objects than small ones

Humans can visually perceive the motion of a small object better than that of a large one. By contrast, according to a study reported in the journal Current Biology on September 5, babies under 6 months of age are better at seeing the movement of large objects than small objects.

In adults, the motion of a bigger object is more difficult to see. This counterintuitive phenomenon is thought to reflect surround suppression, an inhibitory mechanism observed in visual cortical neurons that suppresses irrelevant visual information in the areas surrounding an object we are focusing on.

We found that infants under 6 months showed the opposite pattern to adults, that is, better perception of large than small objects' motion. Infants over 6 months, on the other hand, lose this ability and become good at seeing small objects' motion. These results suggest that surround suppression is not present until the second half of the first year."

Yusuke Nakashima, JSPS research fellow, Chuo University, Tokyo

It is known that surround suppression is also weak in older adults, the result of which is that they can see the motion of large objects better than younger adults.

"Younger infants' results, we found, are similar to the characteristics of older people's motion perception," says So Kanazawa, professor at Japan Women's University. "Both younger babies and older adults can see large objects' motion well due to weak surround suppression."

Why do we lose the "superior" ability to perceive large objects' motion during development? Surround suppression is thought to contribute to the visual function that separates moving objects from background motion. "Younger babies may fail to see an object's motion when surrounded by irrelevant motion," says Nakashima. "We may acquire a truly superior ability to see an object's motion by losing sensitivity for large-size motion."

Source:

Chuo University

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

