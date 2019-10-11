Study investigates how aging influences fate of fibro-adipogenic progenitors in skeletal muscles

In adult skeletal muscle, loss of myofiber integrity caused by mechanical injuries or diseases are repaired by resident muscle stem cells, called satellite cells, which promptly exit from quiescence after disruption of muscle architecture to expand, differentiate and drive tissue regeneration.

Dr. Jerome N. Feige from Nestlé Research, EPFL Innovation Park, Lausanne, Switzerland said:

Fibro/adipogenic progenitors constitute a population of interstitial mesenchymal cells in skeletal muscle which are devoid of myogenic potential, but support muscle stem cell commitment and can differentiate to the adipogenic or fibrotic lineages."

Related Stories

Thus, FAPs are active regulators of cellular communication in skeletal muscle niche where they directly control tissue homeostasis and regeneration by supporting Mu SCs and myofibers.

In a recent study, the author's lab investigated how aging influences the fate of FAPs and their cross-talk with Mu SCs to regulate the balance between myogenesis, adipogenesis and fibrosis in skeletal muscle.

Interestingly, aged FAPs fail to efficiently amplify following muscle injury and aging alters the capacity of FAPs to support Mu SC amplification and commitment.

Both in-vitro co-culture and in-vivo transplantation of young FAPs rejuvenate aged Mu SC function, but aged FAPs lose the ability to efficiently support Mu SCs.

The Feige Research team concluded:

FAPs are also likely a heterogeneous population and the clonal selection of different fates of FAPs during aging suggests a differential effect of age on distinct subpopulations.

While Tie2- expressing FAPs predominantly reside within neonatal and adult homeostatic muscles, another injury-activated subpopulation of FAPs characterized by Vcam1 expression is associated with regeneration of injured myofibers."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Ancel, S., et al. (2019) Adipogenic progenitors keep muscle stem cells young. AGING-US. doi.org/10.18632/aging.102304.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Temporal fluctuations in protein concentrations can determine fate of stem cells
Stem cells with 'dual identity' associated with loss of smell from inflammation in chronic sinusitis
Researchers shed new light on how the brain constructs itself
Nervous system plays a role in age-related weakness
Researchers join new project to eliminate animal testing
New study helps predict high-benefit group for implantable defibrillators
Survey says half of people with rheumatoid disease struggle to pay for treatment
Forbidden fruit: Scientists venture into “embryoid” manufacturing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers discover potential of antihistamines that cause death of leukemic stem cells