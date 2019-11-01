Lymphatic system found to be involved in hair regeneration

Given the amount of wear and tear it's subjected to on a daily basis, the skin has a phenomenal ability to replenish itself. Spread throughout it are small reservoirs of stem cells, nested within supportive microenvironments called niches, which keep a tight rein on this repair process. Too much tissue might cause problems like cancer, while too little might accelerate aging.

Until now, scientists were uncertain whether the stem cells themselves could instruct other stem cells to form new skin by reshaping their niche. But new research in Science, led by Elaine Fuchs, the Rebecca C. Lancefield Professor, indicates that stem cells can indeed influence tissue regeneration. The study identifies a molecular coordination tool used by stem cells to signal across niches.

The researchers also discovered a new component of the niche: a specialized type of vessel called lymphatic capillaries, which transport immune cells and drain excess fluids and toxins from tissues. These capillaries form an intimate network around the stem cell niche within each hair follicle, the study showed, thereby interconnecting all its niches.

By turning the skin completely transparent, we were able to reveal the complex architecture of this network of tubes."

Shiri Gur-Cohen, postdoctoral fellow

Hair-follicle stem cells control the behavior of lymphatic capillaries by secreting molecules that act as an on-off switch for drainage, the scientists found, enabling them to control the composition of fluids and cells in the surrounding locale and ultimately synchronize regeneration across the tissue.

"The involvement of the lymphatic system in this process is a new concept," says Fuchs, "and might potentially provide new therapeutic targets for lymph-related conditions such as wound-healing defects and hair loss."

Source:

Rockefeller University

Journal reference:

Gur-Cohen, S., et al. (2019) Stem cell–driven lymphatic remodeling coordinates tissue regeneration. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.aay4509.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop skin patch than may protect against antibiotic resistant superbugs
Creatine powers fight against cancer, improves efficacy of immunotherapies
Creatine serves as a molecular battery to power killer T cells' fight against cancer
Multi-centre registry trial tests use of PSMA tracer for early detection of prostate cancer
Faster Identification of Bacterial Infections Using Raman Spectroscopy Could Save Lives
Air pollution may be causing your hair to fall out
Researchers identify new kidney cancer subtypes and clues to better diagnosis, treatment
Researchers identify cancer symptom clusters using EHR data

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers discover new chemical weapon to fight against cancer