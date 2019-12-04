New review assesses patients' perspectives of clinical consultations related to weight

A recent review in Clinical Obesity assessed patients' reactions to consultations with physicians in which excess weight could have been or was discussed.

In the review of 21 qualitative studies interviewing people who were overweight or obese who had consulted a primary care clinician, participants had only occasional interactions with clinicians about their weight, and the most important and most commonly reported were negative experiences.

Related Stories

Where interactions addressed weight, the language used, the tone of the consultation, and the nature of the advice were critical. Participants reported being given advice that was unhelpful or that implied they were stupid.

On occasions, participants reported discussions about weight loss options available and this was universally appreciated.

No one appreciated being scolded about being overweight or made to feel personally responsible for symptoms potentially related to weight.

Some participants felt their health problems were dismissed as obviously weight-related and left unexplored and untreated as a result.

People with excess body weight are often judged negatively by others and are highly sensitized to the doctor or nurse doing so. Doctors and nurses should remember that people often know what they should do and are looking for support in how to achieve this."

Paul Aveyard, PhD, MRCP, FRCGP, FFPH, senior author, University of Oxford, UK

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Ananthakumar, T. et al. (2019) Clinical encounters about obesity: Systematic review of patients' perspectives. Clinical Obesity. doi.org/10.1111/cob.12347.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Robotic kidney transplants produce survival outcomes among patients with obesity
Strong beers that contain gut-friendly bacteria may help fight obesity
Oral vaccination with cholera toxin helps counteract age-associated obesity
New study explores the effect of obesity on non-surgical periodontal care
Some antiarrhythmic medications for AFib less effective in obese patients
Resistance exercise may help reduce bone loss in obese, older adults
Study examines whether obesity, smoking impact healing after wrist fracture surgery
Studying the genomes of hibernating mammals could improve understanding and treatment of obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Hibernators reveal genetic clues to better understand and treat obesity, metabolic disorders