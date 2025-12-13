Single-cell RNA-seq reveals FBLN7's role in adipose tissue fibrosis

Fibrosis, resulting from excess extracellular matrix (ECM) deposition, is a feature of adipose tissue (AT) dysfunction and obesity-related insulin resistance. Emerging evidence indicates that adipogenic stem and precursor cells (ASPCs) are a crucial origin of ECM proteins and possess the potential to induce AT fibrosis. Here, we employed single-cell RNA-seq and identified a unique subset of ASPCs that closely associated with ECM function.

Within this subset, we discerned a notable upregulation in the expression of Fibulin-7 (FBLN7), a secreted glycoprotein, in obese mice. Similarly, in humans, FBLN7 levels exhibited an increase in visceral fat among obese individuals and demonstrated a correlation with clinical metabolic traits. Functional studies further revealed that, in response to caloric excess, ASPCs-specific FBLN7 knockout mice display a diminished state of AT fibrosis-inflammation, along with improved systemic metabolic health. Notably, the depletion of FBLN7 in ASPCs suppressed TGF-β-induced fibrogenic responses, whereas its overexpression amplified such responses.

Mechanistically, FBLN7 interacted with thrombospondin-1 (TSP1) via its EGF-like calcium-binding domain, thereby enhancing the stability of the TSP1 protein. This, in turn, facilitated the conversion of latent TGF-β to its bio-active form, subsequently promoting TGFBR1/Smad signaling pathways. Furthermore, we developed an anti-FBLN7 neutralizing antibody, which could dramatically alleviate diet-induced AT fibrosis. These results suggest that FBLN7, produced by ASPCs, exerts a major influence in the development of AT fibrosis and may represent a potential target for therapeutic intervention.

Yu, H., et al. (2025). Fibulin-7 in progenitor cells promotes adipose tissue fibrosis and disrupts metabolic homeostasis in obesity. Protein & Cell. DOI:10.1093/procel/pwaf084. https://academic.oup.com/proteincell/advance-article/doi/10.1093/procel/pwaf084/8300200?login=false.

