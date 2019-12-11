Stilla Technologies announces key leadership hires

Stilla Technologies, the provider of pioneering digital PCR (dPCR) solutions for high-precision genetic analysis, today announced three key hires: Khaled Bahi joins as CFO, with Jerome Leclercq named Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations Europe & Asia and Quang Tran named Quality & Regulatory Affairs Director. These hires come at a time of rapid growth for the company, with the recent opening of a U.S. subsidiary headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, providing American customers with direct sales and support, including a demo lab and training center. Life science veteran Ruth Szebries with more than 34 years of experience leading U.S. subsidiaries for foreign companies such as BGI and Exiqon runs Stilla's U.S. subsidiary as General Manager and Vice President of Commercial Operations for the Americas.

Since 2016, Stilla Technologies has been providing research organizations specialized in molecular biology and genetic analysis with its Naica System, a ground-breaking digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction) solution that enables scientists to detect and quantify DNA mutations with unrivalled precision.

I am proud to add these accomplished individuals to the Stilla team at this important time in our company's growth. The expansion of our team is both evidence of our success and key to our ability to continue to accelerate adoption of the Naica™ Crystal Digital PCR™ System as we bring next-generation digital PCR to the mainstream." Rémi Dangla, Ph.D., Stilla's CEO, cofounder and inventor of the company's technology

Khaled Bahi, 53, joined Stilla Technologies in November 2019 as Chief Financial Officer. A German national, Khaled has more than 20 years of experience in the Medtech industry, where he has worked on both the financial and operational sides. Previously, Khaled was the CFO of the Swiss cardiovascular company Symetis, which was acquired by Boston Scientific in the middle of an IPO. Before that, he worked for 15 years at various positions for Fresenius Medical Care. Khaled holds a Master of Science degree in Physics from ETH Zurich.

Jerome Leclercq, 55, joined Stilla Technologies in June 2019 as Senior Vice-President Commercial Operation Europe and Asia. Jerome has more than 30 years of experience in selling advanced technologies in the Life Sciences industry. Previously, Jerome was Executive VP Global Sales at Gilson Inc. Before that, he held various Senior Sales Management positions at Perkin Elmer, contributing to the growth of the Life Sciences Business Entity in strategic markets like Genomics and NGS, Proteomics and Biosimilars, In-vivo Imaging and Hight Throughput Automation of Drug Discovery. Jerome holds a bachelor's degree in Biotechnology engineering.

Quang Tran, 46, joined Stilla Technologies in November 2019 as Quality and Regulatory Affairs Director. Quang has more than 20 years of experience in the Medtech and Biotech industries, holding quality, regulatory and operating offices. In his previous role, Quang Chief Operating Officer at BioSerenity, a telemedicine startup, having been promoted from Quality & Regulatory Affairs Director and contributed to the company's growth, from 30 to 400 employees. Before that, he held various QRA positions at Becton Dickinson, Eurobio and CHROMagar. Quang holds a bachelor's degree in Applied Biology engineering.