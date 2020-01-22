A new book on antioxidant foods that prevent or treat chronic diseases

A search using medical data bases reveals that hundreds of meta-analysis papers conducted with tens of millions of people worldwide have confirmed clinically the efficacies of thirty antioxidant-rich foods to prevent or treat chronic diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, chronic kidney disease, cancer, and more.

Today's medicine has achieved much success in treating acute conditions, such as asthma attack, broken bone, and infections, but it has limited success in the field of Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, diabetes, or cancer, among others.

Related Stories

The root causes of most chronic diseases are still unknown. It is well known in the medical communities that at least 50% of all chronic diseases are preventable by dietary changes. Professor Monte Lai, Ph.D., a researcher in the field of free radicals in biology and medicine, has published his latest book with World Scientific, entitled The Food Cure: Clinically Proven Antioxidant Foods to Prevent and Treat Chronic Diseases and Conditions

The Food Cure presents the ground-breaking antioxidant food remedies to prevent and treat chronic diseases that, to this day, have been hidden in the vast scientific literature that is inaccessible to the public.

This book is a treasure trove of dietary habits of tens of millions of people worldwide. It unlocks the secrets of the healing power of antioxidants in plant-based whole foods; how to safely and effectively prevent and treat major illnesses and cancers with antioxidant-rich foods; and why fish are important to brain health.

It also reveals seven disease-causative foods on your dining table that can kill you; why eating just one egg a day can be detrimental to your health; and science-based food remedies to prevent and treat hypertension, high blood cholesterol, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and more.

Source:

World Scientific

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers new subtypes of advanced pancreatic cancer
Discovery of potent immune cell that can destroy multiple types of cancer
Blood vessels in women age quicker than men's
Flame retardants and pesticides responsible for intellectual disabilities among millions
Immune system contribution to tumor heterogeneity may influence liver cancer growth
New uses for old medicines
Researchers identify how marijuana accelerates growth of HPV-related head and neck cancer
Bladder cancer linked to drinking water chemicals in Europe

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Virtual reality during chemotherapy could help improve breast cancer patients' quality of life