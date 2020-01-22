A new book on antioxidant foods that prevent or treat chronic diseases

A search using medical data bases reveals that hundreds of meta-analysis papers conducted with tens of millions of people worldwide have confirmed clinically the efficacies of thirty antioxidant-rich foods to prevent or treat chronic diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, chronic kidney disease, cancer, and more.

Today's medicine has achieved much success in treating acute conditions, such as asthma attack, broken bone, and infections, but it has limited success in the field of Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, diabetes, or cancer, among others.

The root causes of most chronic diseases are still unknown. It is well known in the medical communities that at least 50% of all chronic diseases are preventable by dietary changes. Professor Monte Lai, Ph.D., a researcher in the field of free radicals in biology and medicine, has published his latest book with World Scientific, entitled The Food Cure: Clinically Proven Antioxidant Foods to Prevent and Treat Chronic Diseases and Conditions

The Food Cure presents the ground-breaking antioxidant food remedies to prevent and treat chronic diseases that, to this day, have been hidden in the vast scientific literature that is inaccessible to the public.

This book is a treasure trove of dietary habits of tens of millions of people worldwide. It unlocks the secrets of the healing power of antioxidants in plant-based whole foods; how to safely and effectively prevent and treat major illnesses and cancers with antioxidant-rich foods; and why fish are important to brain health.

It also reveals seven disease-causative foods on your dining table that can kill you; why eating just one egg a day can be detrimental to your health; and science-based food remedies to prevent and treat hypertension, high blood cholesterol, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and more.