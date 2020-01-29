New insecticide compounds from plant use for traditional Chinese medicine

For hundreds of years, practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine have used an herb called Stemona sessilifolia as a remedy for parasitic infections, such as those caused by pinworms and lice. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry have identified 10 compounds that might be responsible for the herb's effectiveness. But there's a twist: The insecticides are produced by symbiotic microbes that live within the plant's cells -; not by S. sessilifolia itself.

Endophytes are microorganisms that live inside plant cells but do not cause apparent disease. Instead, some endophytes help plants survive by enhancing growth, nutrient acquisition, or resistance to drought or pests. Therefore, scientists are investigating endophytes as potential sources of new medicines and agrichemicals. Xiachang Wang, Lihong Hu and colleagues wanted to screen endophytes from S. sessilifolia for insecticidal activity.

Related Stories

To isolate endophytes, the researchers spread fresh, cut-up pieces of S. sessilifolia on agar plates. They then collected the bacteria that grew on the plates, analyzed the DNA and identified the microbes as Streptomyces clavuligerus. Using nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and mass spectrometry, the team purified 10 new compounds from the bacteria with structures similar to a class of insecticides known as pyrroles. Testing the substances on insects revealed that they were strongly toxic to aphids and moderately toxic to spider mites. A bacterial extract containing all of the compounds had greater lethal activity than any compound alone. These substances, or the bacteria that produce them, could be promising new natural pesticides, the researchers say.

The authors acknowledge funding from the National Key R&D Program, the Nature Science Foundation of Jiangsu Higher Education Institutions of China, the Outstanding Scientific and Technological Innovation Team Program of Jiangsu Higher Education Institutions, Jiangsu Provincial "Double Creation Program" and the Priority Academic Program Development of Jiangsu Higher Education Institutions.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Posted in: Microbiology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Snake stem cells create real venom to use as medicine
OGT launches high-quality NGS panel for research into Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Fight for Sight funds research to investigate genetic risk of age-related macular degeneration
Flame retardants and pesticides responsible for intellectual disabilities among millions
New synthetic system can guide electron transfer over long distances
Taming pathogens with mucus and phages
Indoor dust carrying bacteria that could be harbouring antibiotic resistance
Body weight rises as adults move from education into employment and parenthood

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Adolescents with PCOS and obesity have more 'unhealthy' gut bacteria