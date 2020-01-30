Sugary diet can promote periodontal diseases

Sweet soft drinks and lots of sugar increase the risk of both dental cavities and inflammation of the gums - known as periodontal diseases - and if this is the case, then healthy eating habits should be prioritized even more. This is the conclusion of a research result from Aarhus University.

Most of us are aware that sweets and other sugary food and drink increase the risk of dental cavities. A new research result now suggests that a sugary diet can also promote periodontal diseases.

The results have been obtained in connection with a critical review of the literature over the past fifty years, and have just been published in the international scientific journal Journal of Oral Microbiology.

Sugar hasn't traditionally been associated with the development of periodontal diseases. It's true that back in the 1970s two American researchers suggested that a diet which was high in carbohydrates could be a common risk factor for both dental diseases and inflammatory diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease, but this knowledge was largely forgotten again.

Today, there is general agreement that the above-mentioned diseases are associated with a high sugar intake. However, a hypothesis that could link and explain the two major dental diseases, caries and periodontitis, has been lacking."

Professor, Dr. Odont. Bente Nyvad from the Department of Dentistry and Oral Health at Aarhus University

Related Stories

In the new research project, the researchers have arrived at a common hypothesis for the development of the two major dental diseases. The hypothesis is based on the biochemical processes that take place in the bacterial deposits on teeth when you add copious amounts of nutrients to the bacteria - particularly when you eat sugar.

"In other words, we revive the 'forgotten' hypothesis that sugar can promote both dental cavities and periodontal diseases," says Bente Nyvad, and emphasises the importance of continuing to brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste, even if you cut down on sugar.

The researchers assumption is that periodontal diseases caused by sugar belong to the group of inflammatory diseases in line with diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Bente Nyvad therefore recommends that healthy eating habits should be given much higher priority if the goal is to avoid expensive treatments in the healthcare system.

Source:

Aarhus University

Journal references:

Nyvad, B & Takahashi, N. (2019) Integrated hypothesis of dental caries and periodontal diseases. Journal of Oral Microbiology. doi.org/10.1080/20002297.2019.1710953.

\

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop new tool to tackle diet epidemic in India
Keto diet produces health benefits in the short term, Yale study finds
Novel drug inhibits liver damage, obesity and glucose intolerance in mice fed with high-fat diet
Low-fat diet associated with reduction in testosterone among men
Diet significantly influences mental health and wellbeing, review confirms
Association between healthy/unhealthy low fat and low carb diet and risk of death
Mediterranean diet may help protect transplant recipients' kidney health
Low-protein diet throughout pregnancy and lactation may increase risk of liver damage

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
CALCR neurons may influence long-term control of food intake and body weight