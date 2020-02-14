Study examines benefits and barriers of Prescription Drug Lists for asthma medications

A new study led by the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute examines the benefits and barriers of Prescription Drug List coverage for preventive asthma medications. The study, "Preventive Drug Lists as Tools for Managing Asthma Medication Costs", appears in the February edition of The American Journal of Managed Care.

As drug manufacturers replace affordable generics with higher-cost name-brand drugs, U.S. families affected by asthma have seen a dramatic rise in the cost of medications. To reduce the financial burden of preventive medications and promote adherence, many insurance companies have introduced Preventive Drug Lists (PDLs). A type of value-based insurance design, PDLs are meant to supplement Health Savings Account-eligible high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) by allowing members to receive selected preventive medications for chronic conditions at low or no cost before meeting their deductible, but little is known about consumer experiences using PDLs.

Related Stories

Researchers conducted a qualitative study to explore PDLs from the perspective of families affected by asthma. The study team interviewed 22 U.S. adults enrolled in HDHPs with PDLs who either had asthma, had a child with asthma, or both. Study results showed that while some members reported financial benefit and increased medication adherence as a result of utilizing PDLs, many experienced barriers to PDL use. Barriers included lack of awareness of the PDL benefit; the exclusion or limitation of certain medications from the PDL; and inconsistency or shifting of PDL benefits.

Overall, researchers found that lack of awareness of members' access to PDLs impedes members' ability to seek out the lowest-cost medications. Employers serve as a source of information about PDLs, but greater outreach by health plans is needed to supplement member education and help facilitate use to maximize benefit.

Our findings offer reasons to be optimistic that PDLs can help families manage asthma care costs and address disparities in asthma medication adherence."

Alison Galbraith, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Population Medicine at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and Harvard Medical School

Regarding future directions, lead author, Melissa Gilkey, PhD, Assistant Professor, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina, adds, "Our results suggest that additional research is needed to improve PDL design and to ensure that families are aware of --and make full use of--this benefit."

Source:

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute

Journal reference:

Gilkey, M.B., et al. (2020) Preventive Drug Lists as Tools for Managing Asthma Medication Costs. The American Journal of Managed Care. https://www.ajmc.com/journals/issue/2020/2020-vol26-n2/preventive-drug-lists-as-tools-for-managing-asthma-medication-costs.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover genetic anomaly linked with poor response to common asthma treatment
UMass Lowell researcher receives $1 million grant for asthma prevention research
Study suggests link between bacteria in the upper airway and asthma severity
Type of upper airway bacteria could influence asthma severity
Researchers report evidence linking 'vaping' to increased likelihood of asthma and COPD
Lung imaging studies of non-identical twins with asthma deepen understanding of the disease
Prescription drug bumetanide could help treat autism
Why new cancer drugs take so long to reach the market

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mysterious large holes in cells linked with sense of taste, Alzheimer's disease, asthma