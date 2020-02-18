IU researcher identifies new genomic regions that increase skin cancer risk

An Indiana University cancer researcher has identified eight new genomic regions that increase a person's risk for skin cancer.

Jiali Han, Ph.D., and colleagues discovered eight new loci--locations on a person's genome--that are susceptible to the development of squamous cell skin cancer. Han is the Rachel Cecile Efroymson Professor in Cancer Research at IU School of Medicine, professor and chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI, and a researcher at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center.

Researchers previously identified 14 loci with increased risk for squamous cell skin cancer. This study confirmed those findings while adding eight new genomic locations, bringing the total identified risk loci to 22. Their research is published this month online in Nature Communications.

This is the largest genetic-associated study for squamous cell carcinoma of the skin. Our multidisciplinary research sheds light on new biology and the etiology of squamous cell carcinoma, confirming some important genes and also identifying genes involved in this particular cancer development."

Jiali Han, Ph.D., epidemiologist

Han and colleagues analyzed six international cohorts totaling approximately 20,000 squamous cell skin cancer cases and 680,000 controls, or people who haven't had squamous cell skin cancer. More than one-third of the genomic data came from genetic testing company 23andMe research participants. Additional datasets came from the Nurse's Health Study, Health Professionals Follow-up Study, the Icelandic Cancer Registry and the Ohio State University Division of Human Genetics sample bank.

Related Stories

Research findings confirmed that pigmentation genes can also be a person's skin cancer susceptibility gene, but they also identified additional molecular pathways.

"We can certainly say there is some genetic overlap between squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and melanoma--the three major types of skin cancer--but we also found some genes are specific for squamous cell carcinoma," Han said.

Squamous cell and basal cell are also known as non-melanoma skin cancers. Both usually respond to treatment and rarely spread to other parts of the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. Melanoma is more aggressive, however, and can spread to other parts of the body if it's not diagnosed early.

Physical genomic traits such as fair skin, freckles, blue eyes and brown hair were associated with the risk loci. Researchers have long known that fair skin and sun exposure are risk factors for squamous cell skin cancer.

"Avoiding sun exposure is always the primary prevention strategy, regardless of your skin pigmentation," Han said.

Han and collaborators are continuing to build the population sample to identify more risk loci. Even with the 22 genomic regions identified, the study found those explain only 8.5 percent of the heritable risk for squamous cell skin cancer.

Source:

Indiana University School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Sarin, K.Y., et al. (2020) Genome-wide meta-analysis identifies eight new susceptibility loci for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14594-5.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCLA researcher designs ways for immune cells to 'outsmart' solid tumors
Increased risk of uterine cancer linked to 24 gene variants
NPF names Rush as National Center of Excellence for Pancreatic Cancer
Scientists map molecular steps in the development of endometrial cancer
New understanding on how cancer cells communicate
Universal 'One-Size-Fits-All' Cancer Treatment
A high number of lifetime sexual partners raises cancer risk
Thoracic radiation therapy can have negative impact on cancer patients' quality of life

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sexual orientation affects skin cancer risk in the USA