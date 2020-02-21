GlobalData: Oncology is top therapy area for non-industry-sponsored clinical trials

Feb 21 2020
Oncology was the top therapy area for non-industry sponsored clinical trials in 2019, making up 25.7% of all clinical trials. Central nervous system (CNS) was second with 23.5%, followed by cardiovascular (8.9%), infectious disease (8.5%), and metabolic disorders (7.4%). Oncology, CNS, cardiovascular, and infectious disease clinical trials all showed an increase in 2019 from 2018, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Scotty Chung-Siu, Senior Analyst at GlobalData comments:
A small number of Phase 0, Phase I/II, Phase II/III, and Phase III/IV trials were combined with Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV trials, respectively. When looking at non-industry-sponsored clinical trials since 2017, there has been a steady increase, from 32.1% of all clinical trials that year to 34.5% in 2019.”
Chung-Siu, concludes:
When looking at non-industry-sponsored clinical trials in 2019, it can be seen that Phase II clinical trials outnumbered all other phases. Phase II clinical trials made up 49.7% of all clinical trials in 2019, with Phase IV following with 19.4%, Phase I next with 16.4%, and Phase III with 14.5%.”