BIN1 deficit leads to impaired spatial learning and memory

Bridging integrator 1, known as BIN1, is the second most common risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease, according to genome-wide studies of genetic variants. Yet, scientists know little about what this protein does in the brain.

Now a new preclinical study has discovered that a lack of BIN1 leads to a defect in the transmission of neurotransmitters that activate the brain cell communication allowing us to think, remember and behave. Led by Gopal Thinakaran, PhD, of the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) Morsani College of Medicine and colleagues at the University of Chicago, the study was published March 10 in Cell Reports.

Approximately 40% of people with Alzheimer's disease have one of three variations in the BIN1 gene - a glitch in a single DNA building block (nucleotide) that heightens their risk for the neurodegenerative disease, said the paper's senior author Dr. Thinakaran, a professor of molecular medicine at the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Center and associate dean for neuroscience research at the Morsani College of Medicine.

Our findings that BIN1 localizes right at the point of presynaptic communication and may be precisely regulating neurotransmitter vesicle release brings us much closer to understanding how BIN1 could exert its function as a common risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. We suspect it helps control how efficiently neurons communicate and may have a profound impact on memory consolidation - the process that transforms recent learned experiences into long-term memory."

Dr. Gopal Thinakaran, paper's senior author

The research team created a mouse model in which the BIN1 gene was selectively inactivated, or knocked out, to characterize the protein's normal function in the brain. In particular, they used advanced cell and molecular biology techniques to investigate the role of BIN1 in regulating synapses associated with learning and memory.

To frame the study results, it helps to know that a healthy human brain contains tens of billions of brain cells (neurons) that process and transmit chemical messages (neurotransmitters) across a tiny gap between neurons called a synapse. In the Alzheimer's disease brain, this synaptic communication is destroyed, progressively killing neurons and ultimately causing a steep decline in memory as well as other signs of dementia. Individuals most susceptible to developing full-blown Alzheimer's in later life are those who lose the most synapses, Dr. Thinakaran said.

Related Stories

Among the Cell Reports study highlights:

  • Loss of BIN1 expression in neurons leads to impaired spatial learning and memory. That is, the deficit alters how effectively information about surrounding environmental space is acquired, stored, organized and used. The BIN1 knockout mice had significantly more difficulty than controls in finding the hidden platform in a Morris water maze.
  • Further analysis distinguished that BIN1 primarily locates on neurons that send neurotransmitters across the synapse (presynaptic sites) rather than residing on those neurons that receive the neurotransmitter messages (postsynaptic sites). Synaptic transmission in the hippocampus, a brain region associated primarily with memory, showed deterioration in the release of neurotransmitters from vesicles. Vesicles are bubble-like carriers that transfer neurotransmitters from presynaptic to postsynaptic neurons.
  • The BIN1 deficiency was associated with reduced density of synapses and a decrease in the number of synaptic clusters in the knockout mice compared to controls.
  • 3-D electron microscopy reconstruction of the synapses showed a significant accumulation of docked and reserve pools of synaptic vesicles in the BIN1 knockout mice. That indicates slower (less successful) release of neurotransmitters from their vesicles, the researchers suggest.

The study authors conclude that altogether their work highlights a non-redundant role for neuronal BIN1 in presynaptic regulation and "opens new paths for the future investigation of the precise role of BIN1 as a risk factor in Alzheimer's disease pathophysiology."

Source:

University of South Florida (USF Health)

Journal reference:

De Rossi, P., et al. (2020) Neuronal BIN1 Regulates Presynaptic Neurotransmitter Release and Memory Consolidation. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2020.02.026.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists create new tool to study the genetic underpinnings of brain disorders
Dietary changes may prevent or reverse age-related effects in the brain
Stress-linked disorders increase the risk of later brain degeneration
Chemists develop promising molecular tool to target cell immortality's underlying gears
Seismic imaging has potential to deliver high-fidelity images of the human brain
Scientists map novel structure of so-called 'neurotransmitter: sodium symporter’
Researchers uncover novel neurotransmitter system in the brain
A new, promising method for developing drugs that target, block macropinocytosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A seismic view of the brain