Ultimaker makes a global network to provide 3D printing support to hospitals during coronavirus outbreak

As countries worldwide face the challenge of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Ultimaker is making its global network of 3D printing hubs, experts, and designers directly available to hospitals in need of tools and applications that are short in supply and can be quickly produced with 3D printing. Through Ultimaker.com, hospitals can now learn the location of available 3D printing hubs nearby. And direct contact is offered with Ultimaker and local 3D printing experts and designers to advise and support on creating and obtaining the parts they need most.

Ultimaker has launched the following initiatives on Ultimaker.com:

1.       Connect and Print:

Hospitals that face acute shortages of critical parts and that have approved 3D print designs and material specifications already available can directly connect with 3D printing experts nearby to send their 3D print requests to be printed. Ultimaker makes in-house 3D printing capacity available as well. A continuously updated map shows which 3D printing hubs are available nearby.

2.       Design, Check, and Print:

If a hospital needs help designing parts and tools that run out and are now in limited supply, Ultimaker is making a team of highly motivated designers and application engineers available to support in designing and creating the desired part. This part is printed by the nearest 3D print hub and sent to the hospital as soon as possible. After testing and receiving approval of the hospital, the part is available for further 3D printed production.

"Hospital equipment parts might break or hospitals may run out of particular tools, for example," said Siert Wijnia, Co-founder at Ultimaker. "We are proud to see the 3D printing community come together to immediately print approved designs of objects that hospitals need right now. We hope these initiatives will help all hospitals understand where 3D printers, knowledge, and materials are available, so hospital staff can focus on what matters most: saving lives."

3D printing can make a difference. We therefore invite all available 3D printing hubs equipped with Ultimaker 3D printers to make themselves visible through Ultimaker.com to accelerate the production of approved 3D printed parts, where they're needed, when they're needed. By unlocking the power of our network to support 3D print initiatives for hospitals worldwide, I am left humbled and honored to be able to contribute in this challenging situation."

Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker

Source:

Ultimaker

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ultimaker B.V.. (2020, March 23). Ultimaker makes a global network to provide 3D printing support to hospitals during coronavirus outbreak. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 24, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200323/Ultimaker-makes-a-global-network-to-provide-3D-printing-support-to-hospitals-during-coronavirus-outbreak.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ultimaker B.V.. "Ultimaker makes a global network to provide 3D printing support to hospitals during coronavirus outbreak". News-Medical. 24 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200323/Ultimaker-makes-a-global-network-to-provide-3D-printing-support-to-hospitals-during-coronavirus-outbreak.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ultimaker B.V.. "Ultimaker makes a global network to provide 3D printing support to hospitals during coronavirus outbreak". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200323/Ultimaker-makes-a-global-network-to-provide-3D-printing-support-to-hospitals-during-coronavirus-outbreak.aspx. (accessed March 24, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Ultimaker B.V.. 2020. Ultimaker makes a global network to provide 3D printing support to hospitals during coronavirus outbreak. News-Medical, viewed 24 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200323/Ultimaker-makes-a-global-network-to-provide-3D-printing-support-to-hospitals-during-coronavirus-outbreak.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »