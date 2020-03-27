Alzheimer's Society's response to Health Secretary Matt Hancock's cross-party social care announcement

Mar 27 2020
Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the government will begin the process of cross party talks to find a long term solution to funding social care.
The government will ask MPs to contribute their views in the first phase before moving to a second phase of structured talks in May.
In response to the announcement, Sally Copley, Director of Policy and Campaigns at Alzheimer’s Society, said:
It’s a positive step to see a timetable for cross-party talks, and a recognition of the catastrophic costs people with dementia are facing day in, day out.
These talks must focus on the need to properly fund social care like we do for schools and other public services, and to ensure the extra costs of specialist dementia care are covered, so we can give everyone with dementia in our society the quality care they deserve.
Crucially we also need a timetable for when talks will end, and when the Government will set out their way forward.
But this is about more than the financial cost. Every day our Fix Dementia Care campaign hears about more cases of people with dementia spending the day in soiled clothing, going without food or water or being rushed to hospital due to inadequate care. Their loved ones are doing the best they can, under the strain of immense financial and emotional pressure.
Long term reform will take time, time that people with dementia don’t have. The Government must match its commitment to cross party talks with immediate £8bn investment in social care in the Budget on Wednesday."